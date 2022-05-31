Gold Star family reflects, gives thanks on Memorial Day

We're getting closer to the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing, and the buzz around Reese Witherspoon's movie adaptation grows louder every day. Like Delia Owens' best-selling book, the movie is also told via two storylines set in different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.

