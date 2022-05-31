Gold Star family reflects, gives thanks on Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Located inside Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, Miss River is James Beard award-winning Chef Alon Shaya’s “love letter to Louisiana.” Fans of Shaya and Miss River alike can now enjoy blossoming garden views during brunch, lunch and dinner as they indulge in their favorite dishes and libations al fresco, including Shaya’s spirited take on beloved local dishes like the Clay Pot Dirty Rice with seared duck breast, duck egg yolk and scallions; and Duck and Andouille Gumbo with dark roux, filé, Louisiana rice, potato salad, and spring onions. Patio seating is available on a first come first served basis, weekdays during lunch from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner from 5:30-10 p.m. as well as during brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Comments / 0