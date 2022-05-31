ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gold Star family reflects, gives thanks on Memorial Day

By Chad Sabadie
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — "We chose happy because that is exactly what he would want us to continue on this new journey through," Keri Hart said. For Keri Hart, every day is Memorial Day. "To us this year, you know, is a little different," Hart said. "It's our first...

WDSU

Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WDSU

High cleanup costs leave New Orleans' Pride plans in limbo

NEW ORLEANS — Organizers of New Orleans' Pride parade spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic waiting to resume their annual tradition down the Marigny and French Quarter streets. But trash woes may prevent them from rolling. Under city rules, parades cannot happen unless organizers hire a garbage clean up...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Truth About New Orleans’ Beloved Grits

New Orleanians have a longstanding relationship with grits. Most of us grew up eating them at every meal. We have family recipes. We live by the cardinal rules of grits: Never cook them in water. And slapping a piece of American cheese on top of a pile of grits doesn't really make it cheese grits. Good grits are made with milk, cream, butter, and often cheese—mixed in and not just surfing on top, all rubbery and congealed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Person
Casey James
bizneworleans.com

Gambel Communications Welcomes Amanda Roberts

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Amanda Roberts has joined its team as a communication strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts’ client list includes Arc of Greater New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Catholic Charities of Greater...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Memorial Day#Gold Star#James Hart#Veteran
The Daily South

The Real-Life Filming Locations from Where the Crawdads Sing

We're getting closer to the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing, and the buzz around Reese Witherspoon's movie adaptation grows louder every day. Like Delia Owens' best-selling book, the movie is also told via two storylines set in different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Dine Al Fresco at Miss River & Chemin à la Mer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Located inside Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, Miss River is James Beard award-winning Chef Alon Shaya’s “love letter to Louisiana.” Fans of Shaya and Miss River alike can now enjoy blossoming garden views during brunch, lunch and dinner as they indulge in their favorite dishes and libations al fresco, including Shaya’s spirited take on beloved local dishes like the Clay Pot Dirty Rice with seared duck breast, duck egg yolk and scallions; and Duck and Andouille Gumbo with dark roux, filé, Louisiana rice, potato salad, and spring onions. Patio seating is available on a first come first served basis, weekdays during lunch from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner from 5:30-10 p.m. as well as during brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mother calls 911 as son is choking, gets automated message

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother said her son was choking, so she called 911 desperate for help and she got an unsettling answer. The mother said she got an automated message that the center was dealing with a high call volume. OPCD said the caller disconnected before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wide Open Eats

The Best NOLA Shrimp and Grits Spots According to a Local

Everyone knows Southerners love grits. Is a breakfast without grits even breakfast? We put grits with nearly everything or serve them all on their own. In the Lowcountry marshes of the Southern Coast, shrimp and grits have always been a beloved breakfast. However, It wasn't until 1985 when Chef Bill Neal, a self-taught cook in North Carolina, had his shrimp and grits recipe recognized in the New York Times that the dish gained national fame and ultimately made its way down to New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

