Tioga County, PA

Tioga County village to receive $1.5M for drinking water

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

GAINES TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County will receive more than $1,000,000 to improve the quality of drinking water in one village, Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday.

Wolf announced the $1,512,520 grant as part of the State’s $8.4 million Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act. The money is intended to improve existing water and sewer systems in five counties.

The Tioga County Commissioners will receive the money to help with the drinking water in the Village of Watrous. The project will “establish a permanent, safe, metered and reliable distribution system,” Wolf’s announcement said.

Steuben County sets dates for property tax auction

While the project is ongoing, the borough of Galeton will “supply adequate water” to Watrous via an eight-inch PVC transmission line. Galeton is also in the process of obtaining an additional water source to address its own drought conditions.

“Effective and efficient water and sewage systems are vital to quality of life and public safety in any community,” Governor Wolf said. “This funding will allow for improvements that would otherwise place a costly burden on these communities, preserving the health and safety of residents while also ensuring compliance with state regulations.”

