Gov. Ricketts unveils new state license plates

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday
LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
klkntv.com
57 Nebraska officials endorse Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of 57 current and former Nebraska officials endorsed Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress on Friday. Endorsements came from state senators, city council members and school board members. “I am honored to have the support of some of the best public servants in our...
WOWT
Surge of signatures for Nebraska marijuana petition drive
Things are heating up Friday in the upcoming and rare special congressional election in Nebraska. Voting is now underway to see who will temporarily replace Jeff Fortenberry's seat. Election 2022: NE Senate District 18. Updated: May. 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. These are the latest results for the Legislative...
Neb. medical marijuana group qualifies over 15 counties, doubles signature count
In just two weeks, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) has brought in over 40,000 signatures, and qualified more than 15 counties. The campaign has recruited over 150 paid volunteer circulators who are traveling the state to help collect, and a team of over 600 volunteers have also ramped up their efforts. In addition to the overall signature requirement of 87,000 valid signatures on each of the two petitions, ballot initiatives must also qualify at least 38 of the 93 Nebraska counties. Currently the campaign has a combined total of 80,000 signatures across their two petitions.
WOWT
6 On Your Side: Waiting on Nebraska gambling bet to pay off
A Nebraska family has upgraded this nostalgic American experience. 6 On Your Side: Nebraska Human Society has 111 adoptable dogs. It's a packed house at the Nebraska Humane Society as many dogs need a new home. Outdoor green space in Old Market neighborhood. Updated: 1 hour ago. A new outdoor...
WOWT
6 On Your Side: Nebraska Human Society has 111 adoptable dogs
A Nebraska family has upgraded this nostalgic American experience. A new outdoor space may be coming to the Old Market. Election 2022: Campaign heats up for special election U.S. House District. Updated: 5 hours ago. Things are heating up Friday in the upcoming and rare special congressional election in Nebraska.
knopnews2.com
UNL Color Guard remembers Lincoln crash victim Emily Siebenhor
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln Color Guard is honoring their former teammate Emily Siebenhor. Siebenhor, 20, died in a car crash Sunday night in Lincoln. The team posted the following message on their on their Instagram account:. “Our hearts are broken to learn of the...
COVID hospitalizations up in Nebraska and Iowa
There are more than 2.5 times the amount of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Omaha metro than this time last year, and the trend is concerning public health officials in Iowa and Nebraska.
WOWT
Nebraska joins legal push for Colorado business’ right to deny services to same-sex couples
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a legal push urging the U.S. Supreme Court to back the First Amendment rights of business owners who wish to refuse services to customers that contradict their religious beliefs. The amicus brief initiative originated in Colorado, where the owner...
News Channel Nebraska
Game & Parks warning of harmful creatures invading Nebraska's lakes
NEBRASKA -- It's slimy. It's harmful. It's spreading: Zebra Mussels. The Nebraska Game and Parks is doubling inspections. They're cracking down on the growing invasive aquatic species. "Prevention is the best management," said Kristopher Stahr, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager. Stahr said the pesky creatures cut people's feet, ruin boat...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska joins legal push for business' attempts to refuse same-sex couples
LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a legal push urging the U.S. Supreme Court to back business owners who wish to refuse services to customers that contradict their religious beliefs, citing the First Amendment and free speech. The amicus brief initiative originated in Colorado, where the...
WOWT
Bet on Nebraska gambling about to pay off
A man was escorted out of a home in handcuffs Thursday shortly before 6 p.m. Sunny and warm again Friday, a stormier weather pattern arrives this weekend. Surge of signatures for Nebraska marijuana petition drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. Just when it seemed the effort may be stalled a petition...
WOWT
‘Enough is enough’: Nebraska medical organizations issue statement on hospital violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Hospital Association and the Nebraska Medical Association have issued a joint statement on an increasing trend of violence in hospitals. The statement follows a recent string of mass shootings across the country, including one at a hospital campus in Oklahoma. “We continue to grieve...
1011now.com
WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license
WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
Democrat Senate hopeful Mike Franken stops in Sioux City
One of the three Democrats running for Iowa's U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley made a final campaign push in Sioux City on Friday.
WOWT
Federal court sentences man to 10 years for meth conspiracy in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates throughout the week. U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Irving Cervantes Rodriguez, 27, of Mexico, was sentenced Wednesday to...
Siouxland biofuel producers to receive more than $15 million in COVID relief
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be supplying more than $70 million to help lower costs and restore sustainable fuel in Iowa. Some Siouxland organizations are part of this effort.
1011now.com
Gov. Ricketts thoughts on 18-year-olds owning AR-15s in Nebraska
LPD says Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision that took place at 52nd and O Street around 10:46 p.m. on Sunday. Nebraska enters blood emergency, Nebraska Community Blood Bank asking for donors. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has once again...
Sprawling grasslands rife with bison. Vast, crane-filled rivers. Abundant trails. Nebraska is ideal for a wildlife-centric family vacation.
Though some people might associate it with endless rows of cornfields and little else, Nebraska is well worth a trip. The state is more or less the Serengeti of the United States, home to a truly fascinating array of native flora and fauna. If you have some vacation time on the horizon, a wildlife-filled family road trip might be a perfect choice. From sprawling grasslands rife with bison to vast crane-filled rivers, there’s no shortage of spectacular attractions waiting for the amateur naturalist in your life.
KETV.com
FDA announces recall for cheese sold in Nebraska, Iowa due to possible listeria contamination
A Kansas City, Missouri, company is recalling several cheese products because of potential listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The products from Paris Brothers, Inc., were delivered and sold at grocery stores in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Florida. The recall includes:
KCAU 9 News
