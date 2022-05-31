Gov. Ricketts unveils new state license plates

In just two weeks, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) has brought in over 40,000 signatures, and qualified more than 15 counties. The campaign has recruited over 150 paid volunteer circulators who are traveling the state to help collect, and a team of over 600 volunteers have also ramped up their efforts. In addition to the overall signature requirement of 87,000 valid signatures on each of the two petitions, ballot initiatives must also qualify at least 38 of the 93 Nebraska counties. Currently the campaign has a combined total of 80,000 signatures across their two petitions.

2 DAYS AGO