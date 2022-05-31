Georgia counting on Josh Brooks at SEC Spring Meetings, schedule model among key discussions

Josh Brooks

DESTIN, Fla. — Second-year Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks will be taking a seat at the big boys’ table at the SEC Spring Meetings this week.

It’s the first time the meetings have been in person since 2019, with COVID leading to their cancellation in 2020 and a video-only mode in 2021.

And make no mistake about it, plenty will be on that table for Brooks and his colleagues to negotiate and deal with.

Along with the hot-button NIL topic that all of college football is working through, schedule models will also be a topic of discussion.

