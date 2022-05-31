Oceans of Possibilities at your CMRLS Library

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. People of all ages gathered at the Jimmy Clyde Sportsplex Soccer fields for a day of fun and fellowship! Us old folks know all about the Red Rider BB gun! I think every boy my age had a gun.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today is a brand new day. If you’ve got something in your life that you know is not pleasing to God, today you can change. It’s never too late!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee native Amanda Seghini was chosen as the City of Magee Deputy Clerk during Thursday night Special Called Board of Aldermen meeting. Amanda joins Libby Shivers and Kim Jackson. The retirement of Wanda Williams opened the position. Wanda retires June 30, 2022.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (April 12, 1937 – June 3, 2022) Carol Ray Stewart, 85 of Magee, Mississippi passed away from his earthly home...
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Claude Irvin Magee was born on July 30, 1938, in Mt. Olive, MS. Affectionately known as Chuck to his beloved friends and family, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on June 1, 2022, in Magee, MS.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Social Security Board of Trustees released its annual report on the long-term financial status of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Funds.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, MS): Mississippi has made some big policy changes for the better – that was the message Douglas Carswell delivered to a meeting at the Heritage Foundation in Nashville this week.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Medical professionals, cannabis facilities, and transportation/disposal services may now register with our online system and apply for a license. Patients must...
CANTON – A consortium led by Mississippi State University’s Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems-Extension is working with area community colleges and healthcare systems to expand healthcare training and opportunities. Backed by an $800,000 grant from the Rural Business-Cooperative Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture under its Delta...
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. DEQ arrived Thursday afternoon to address the spill at Love Truck Stop. Clean up will be handled by DEQ. (As I receive more information—will report)
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (January 22, 1931 – June 2, 2022) Bobbie Jean Ponder Tuggle, 91 of Pearl, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around noon Thursday, June 2, 2022, Love Truck Stop reported a leaking poisonous substance. The Magee Fire Department, the Magee Police Department, and Simpson County Emergency manager John Kilpatrick reported to the spill.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. 125 young girls competed in the annual Linda Dear Basketball Clinic held May 31st thru June 3rd at the Simpson Academy gym. From first to twelfth, the court was filled with kids shooting, passing, and dribbling.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mayor Dale Berry called the special called Board of Alderman meeting to order. All alderman as well as the Mayor and City Clerk Jon Styron were in attendance.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. WESSON – Samantha Speeg of Brookhaven has been named Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wesson Campus Dean of Student Services effective June 1, 2022. Speeg previously served as Director of Enrollment Services where she was responsible for administering admissions policies and establishing and supervising the maintenance of all student records for the college district, serving as the principle designated student official (PDSO) for international students, managing the enrollment audit, coordinating all recruitment efforts within the college district to include junior preview days, senior tailgate party, and other on-campus recruitment events; implementing recruitment campaigns including the design and production of marketing materials and the college viewbook; and supervising enrollment services staff on the Wesson Campus.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Missy Ross passed away on June 1, 2022, in Braxton, MS from an automobile accident. She was born to Ed and Rita Welch on December 14, 1965.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (April 5, 1952 – May 31, 2022) Della Faye Brown, 70 of Magee, Mississippi passed away from her earthly home...
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year. The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative uses of taxpayer dollars.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At a special called Thursday night, June 2, 2022 City of Magee Board of Alderman meeting, Shane Little was selected as the Police Chief.
Comments / 0