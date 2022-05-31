Ionia Public Schools close early Tuesday due to heat

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia Public Schools had a half day on Tuesday due to heat.

In Facebook and Twitter posts, the school district and Superintendent Ben Gurk said that Ionia schools would be letting out after morning classes.

Ionia High School, Ionia Middle School, Welch High School and Rather Elementary had a 10:53 a.m. dismissal time. Emerson Elementary School let out at 11:58 a.m. and Boyce Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Twin Rivers Elementary released at 12:08 p.m.

On Monday, Storm Team 8 is forecasting highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.