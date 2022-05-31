ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

Ionia Public Schools close early Tuesday due to heat

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glErx_0fvk17Hn00

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia Public Schools had a half day on Tuesday due to heat.

In Facebook and Twitter posts, the school district and Superintendent Ben Gurk said that Ionia schools would be letting out after morning classes.

Ionia High School, Ionia Middle School, Welch High School and Rather Elementary had a 10:53 a.m. dismissal time. Emerson Elementary School let out at 11:58 a.m. and Boyce Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Twin Rivers Elementary released at 12:08 p.m.

On Monday, Storm Team 8 is forecasting highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Education#Ionia Public Schools#Facebook#Ionia High School#Ionia Middle School#Emerson Elementary School#Jefferson Elementary#Storm Team 8
WNEM

Student at Garber High School received detention for propping door open

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A local mother is upset that her daughter got multiple days in detention for propping a door open at Garber High School. “No one corrected her, no one educated her, no one told her it was wrong or against a rule to prop the door open just so they could get back in after the lunch hour,” Amy Ricker said.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
metroparent.com

Best High Schools in Michigan? US News & World Report Weighs In

Three Michigan high schools are among the top 100 in the country, according to the new 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings — with City High Middle School in Grand Rapids rated as No. 18. The other top local schools were International Academy of Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Crash on M-20 near Coleman Road in Isabella Co.

Two Republican front-runners lose court challenge to get on August ballot. Two Republican front-runners and a third candidate lost their court challenges to get their names on the primary ballot in hopes of being the party favorite to run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are...
BAY CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon Heights police investigating school employee for relationship with student

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- A person is in the Muskegon County Jail as police investigate a suspected sexual relationship between a Muskegon Heights school employee and a student. Muskegon Heights police, in a statement Thursday, June 2, said they became aware Wednesday of a possible inappropriate sexual behavior involving a Muskegon Heights Public School Academy faculty member and a student.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy