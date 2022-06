Recently, I wrote here about a common excuse people report for why they procrastinate: They say our lives today are much busier than in the past. It seems that we have so much more around us competing for our attention and our behaviors. But that is a myth—a fraudulent excuse, if you will. There have been 168 hours in a week for centuries and life has progressed within that time frame. We can’t manage time; we manage ourselves.

