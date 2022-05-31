'Absolute washing machine in the middle': Declan Rice sees the funny side of being run ragged by Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Co during an England training rondo as youngsters show off skills under pressure

England ace Declan Rice could see the funny side of being run ragged as fellow Three Lions stars performed a perfect rondo training drill ahead of their upcoming international fixtures.

The Three Lions are preparing for Nations League matches against the likes of Hungary, Germany and Italy in June.

The players look ready to go by looking at the rondo, which featured Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips​, Conor Gallagher and Jarrod Bowen​. ​

Declan Rice and Conor Coady were in the middle and tasked with intercepting the ball.

The West Ham midfielder and Wolves defender couldn't get anywhere near the ball as Grealish, Foden and Mount were running rings around them in the middle.

Hammers star Rice took to Twitter and wrote: 'Absolute washing mashing in the middle.

Manchester City star Grealish, in particular, who robbed Rice of a golden last ditch opportunity to get control, passing the ball just out of reach of the Hammers’ star, that got him spinning.

Reacted to the clip of his nicked pass to Mount that left Rice short, by simply tweeting a shocked face emoji.

The England stars completed over 20 one-touch passes with some brilliant backheels from both Grealish and Phil Foden.

England fans also saw the fun in the training footage of the rondo and took to social media to share their own thoughts.

One fan said: 'Mount, Gallager, Foden and Grealish are saucy.

A second simply tweeted: 'Bowen’s gonna win us the World Cup!

While a third added: 'Conor Coady ready for a lie down.'

Other fans were full of praise for the influence that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had on football with most teams now doing rondo training drills.

A fan posted: 'Rondos…. Pep has truly changed the game we play. Forever Eternal. Forever a Great.

Another added: 'Pep Guardiola for you. Never in the history of English football did you see this before……..'