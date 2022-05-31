ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

'Absolute washing machine in the middle': Declan Rice sees the funny side of being run ragged by Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Co during an England training rondo as youngsters show off skills under pressure

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

England ace Declan Rice could see the funny side of being run ragged as fellow Three Lions stars performed a perfect rondo training drill ahead of their upcoming international fixtures.

The Three Lions are preparing for Nations League matches against the likes of Hungary, Germany and Italy in June.

The players look ready to go by looking at the rondo, which featured Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips​, Conor Gallagher and Jarrod Bowen​. ​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYbIH_0fvk0sD800
England ace Declan Rice could see the funny side of being run ragged in rondo training drill

Declan Rice and Conor Coady were in the middle and tasked with intercepting the ball.

The West Ham midfielder and Wolves defender couldn't get anywhere near the ball as Grealish, Foden and Mount were running rings around them in the middle.

Hammers star Rice took to Twitter and wrote: 'Absolute washing mashing in the middle.

Manchester City star Grealish, in particular, who robbed Rice of a golden last ditch opportunity to get control, passing the ball just out of reach of the Hammers’ star, that got him spinning.

Reacted to the clip of his nicked pass to Mount that left Rice short, by simply tweeting a shocked face emoji.

The England stars completed over 20 one-touch passes with some brilliant backheels from both Grealish and Phil Foden.

England fans also saw the fun in the training footage of the rondo and took to social media to share their own thoughts.

One fan said: 'Mount, Gallager, Foden and Grealish are saucy.

A second simply tweeted: 'Bowen’s gonna win us the World Cup!

While a third added: 'Conor Coady ready for a lie down.'

England fans also saw the fun in the footage of the rondo training drill ahead of June fixtures
One fan took to social media to claim Jarrod Bowen will help England win the World Cup
Another fan believes Wolves defender Conor Coady was ready for a lie down after the rondo

Other fans were full of praise for the influence that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had on football with most teams now doing rondo training drills.

A fan posted: 'Rondos…. Pep has truly changed the game we play. Forever Eternal. Forever a Great.

Another added: 'Pep Guardiola for you. Never in the history of English football did you see this before……..'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhq8F_0fvk0sD800
Other fans were full of praise for the influence that Pep Guardiola has had on English football

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Some had machetes, knives, bars and bats... I've never been so scared': UFC star Paddy Pimblett compares lawless scenes outside stadium after Champions League final to movie 'The Purge' as he opens up on his experience of terrifying ordeal

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has compared the terrifying scenes outside of the Champions League final in Paris similar to the film 'The Purge'. The 2013 American film is based on an annual event where all crime is legal and emergency services are temporarily suspended for one night. Pimblett, known as...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Holland boss Louis van Gaal urges Tottenham outcast Steven Bergwijn to join Ajax 'as soon as possible' and says it's 'unbelievable' Antonio Conte hasn't given him more minutes... with the Dutch side seeing £17m bid rejected

Holland manager Louis van Gaal has told Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn that he should join Ajax this summer. The Holland international has shone on international duty with Louis van Gaal's side - scoring twice against Denmark before netting in the draw with Germany. As a result, Ajax has registered an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to win four European Cups and all five major league titles, yet he's not held as highly as Fergie and Pep Guardiola... so, why does the ex-Milan, Bayern, PSG and Chelsea boss still have critics?

It's staggering now, but back in February there were reports in Spain that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was toying with the idea of sacking Carlo Ancelotti. A stunning solo goal from Kylian Mbappe handed Real a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain and, according to Sport, Perez was dismayed the defensive set-up Ancelotti oversaw.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Conor Gallagher
Daily Mail

'I have to look at whether I got the balance right': Gareth Southgate refuses to blame his England stars for shock loss to Hungary and says his under-par Three Lions were affected by heat and end-of-season fatigue

Gareth Southgate admitted the 'team balance' was off during England's shock 1-0 defeat to Hungary and refused to blame the players after a long and tiring season. Hungary took the lead from the penalty spot through Dominik Szoboszlai in the 66th minute and managed to hold on for a clean sheet, thanks primarily to a lack of invention in attack from England.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Footy game turns to horror for girl, 15, left with no feeling from the waist down after getting knocked out - as her family and club rally behind her in recovery battle

A promising teenage rugby union player faces an uncertain future after an on-field tackle left her in a hospital ICU unit with no feeling from the waist down. Jaida Samuels, 15, who attends Westfields Sports High in Sydney's west, was knocked out in the collision last month and doesn't remember the incident.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke signs three-year deal with Borussia Monchengladbach and returns home to take on first manager job in Germany for five years

Daniel Farke has been named as the new head coach at Borussia Monchengladbach after signing a deal with the club until 2025. The German manager spent a four-year spell at Carrow Road and won Norwich promotion to the Premier League twice during that period. Despite his success with the Canaries...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#English Football#Uk#Nations League
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'are ready to DOUBLE Gabriel Jesus' salary to £200,000 to persuade the Man City forward to join the Gunners' despite missing out on the top four... 'with Emirates chiefs already holding talks with his agent'

Arsenal are prepared to double Gabriel Jesus' wage at Manchester City in a bid to lure him to North London, according to reports. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer after Erling Haaland signed for Pep Guardiola's side last month. Manchester City are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Michael Owen insists Hungary's controversial penalty against England was 'very harsh' on Reece James after little contact and says Zsolt Nagy 'made the most of it'... as fans hit out at 'ridiculous' decision

Michael Owen believes England were unfortunate to concede a penalty in their 1-0 defeat against Hungary on Saturday. After a largely uneventful opening hour, the game came to life when substitute Reece James was adjudged to have fouled Zsolt Nagy inside the area, having under-hit his back-pass to Jordan Pickford.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Liam Gallagher's son Gene throws a thumbs up for the cameras as he leaves his hotel - after getting behind the drum kit at his famous dad's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium

Liam Gallagher's son Gene got behind the drum kit during his famous father's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Gene, who was photographed with his uncle, Liam's brother Paul, as they left their hotel on Thursday, still looked on cloud nine from the night before as he threw a thumbs up for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hungary 1-0 England: Gareth Southgate's men start Nations League with defeat as Dominik Szoboszlai's penalty from a Reece James foul downs lacklustre Three Lions - as game is marred by UEFA letting in thousands who booed an anti-racism protest

England lost to Hungary for the first time since 1962 on Saturday night. They played like drains and saw a nine-match unbeaten record that started after they lost the European Championship final to Italy last July sluiced into the gutter. If they play anything like this at the World Cup in Qatar this winter, they will be on an early plane home.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Gareth Southgate's 3-4-3 formation does not suit Jude Bellingham... but the forward-thinking midfielder is a phenomenal talent who can still make an impact in Qatar

Whatever players say, the first international after a long club season can lead to a little switch-off. It wasn’t a surprise to me England looked a bit lethargic in the heat of Budapest. I expect sharper against Germany and Italy in the next week. Gareth Southgate will still have...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England claim memorable hat-trick in dramatic Stuart Broad over against New Zealand to turn the first Test match at Lord's on its head... with Ollie Pope catching Colin De Grandhomme off-guard with quick-thinking run-out

England claimed a terrific team hat-trick during a dramatic Stuart Broad over in the first Test at Lord's as Ben Stokes' side tried to trigger a fightback. After waiting 366 deliveries to take the fifth wicket, England remarkably picked up three in three balls for a team hat-trick. Broad was...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Gerard Pique 'focused on starting pre-season with Barcelona next month' in wake of his split with singer Shakira after 11-year relationship as defender continues to recover from thigh injury

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is reportedly fully focused of returning in time for pre-season, as he is extra motivated following his split with singer Shakira. The Spanish centre-back has been a key figure for the Catalan giants for a number of years and wants to help the team once again next season by ensuring he is ready to go when the first ball is kicked.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Jarrod Bowen was the only positive to come from an entirely miserable evening for England while Harry Kane cut a frustrated figure as Gareth Southgate's lone striker

ENGLAND (343) Was probably expecting a relatively quiet evening but it didn’t turn out that way as Hungary impressed going forward. Had more work to do than he’d have anticipated but breezed through the challenge before his substitution. Conor Coady - 6.5. Made some crucial clearances and interceptions...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate earns first France call-up after replacing Man United's injured Raphael Varane as World Cup winners look to bounce back from Nations League defeat to Denmark

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate has earned his first call-up to the France senior squad after replacing the injured Raphael Varane. The Frenchman has enjoyed a stellar first season at Anfield, settling in at the heart of Liverpool's defence and helping to keep a clean sheet in both domestic cup finals - Carabao Cup and FA Cup - that the Reds won.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

UEFA's apology to Liverpool fans over Champions League final chaos must be followed by a 'retraction of the smears' about Reds supporters, says MP Ian Byrne... and he claims the scenes were 'the worst I've seen at a match since Hillsborough'

Labour MP Ian Byrne has compared the scenes witnessed at the Champions League final to the Hillsborough disaster, and has urged UEFA to retract the statement that they made about Liverpool supporters causing the chaos at the Stade de France. The showpiece event, which was contested by the Reds and...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Liverpool fans convinced club are signing Tammy Abraham after hearing Roma striker tell Trent Alexander-Arnold 'I'm joining you next season' during England training session

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has sent fans on social media into a frenzy after telling Trent Alexander-Arnold that he will be 'joining you guys next season'. The former Chelsea striker was seen talking to the Liverpool defender at the end of an England training session, where he seemed to declare that he will move to Anfield next year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy