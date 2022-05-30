ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo LIVE!

Second Gunshot Victim Assumed in College Hills Shooting Investigation

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MWP2_0fvk0TL500

SAN ANGELO, TX – More details have been released on the shooting that occurred this past Wednesday in a College Hills neighborhood. The case has expanded to two shooting victims allegedly shot by Paul Zipper, 52.

According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon South’s Emergency Room for the report of a shooting victim. When police arrived, the officers learned of one victim that had been shot in the gut.

They learned this from the victim's girlfriend. She informed the officers that she and a number of other people were at a residence on the 1900 block of Dena St. The victim's girlfriend told officers that she was in the garage, saw her boyfriend fall, and then found a gunshot wound.

One officer was able to speak with the victim at the hospital. He provided only a little information to the officer due to hospital staff applying life saving measures. Still, the shooting victim was about to identity shooter to police: Paul Zipper, 52, of San Angelo. The victim was then put into a medically inducted coma to treat his wounds.

Police spoke with the girlfriend again. She confirmed to police again that she was unsure how the victim was shot. She told officers that she and the victim live together at the residence on Dena and she drove him to Shannon. She never mentioned Zipper to the police.

Later, police found Zipper at a residence on the 1900 block of Driftwood Dr. During the interview he denied any involvement in the shooting.

The following day, the victim at Shannon with a gunshot wound to the gut was awakened from his coma. After he was conscious, he told officers that he was not the only man shot in the incident. He claimed that while he and the other victim were in his garage, Zipper approached the two and shot them both with a silver handgun. The other man may have been shot in the head, according to our investigation. He is presumed dead. However, when police searched the residence on Dena, they found no body. As of Monday, police are still searching for the body.

As of Sunday night, Zipper remains in the Tom Green County Detention Facility. His bond is set at $210,000 total. Two bonds are for $100,000 for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a $10,000 surety bond for Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle in Irion County. The Austin Parole Division also has a parole violation on his arrest record.

Comments / 0

Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Rio Vista Head Start closes after gunshots reported, police investigate

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rio Vista Head Start canceled classes Thursday morning after gunshots were reported in the area. Administrators at Rio Vista chose to cancel classes and close the school in accordance with the Head Start Emergency Response Plan after gunshots were reported at about 7:00 on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Say Shots Were "Possibly Fired" Near City Park

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo police are investigating multiple reports of gunfire in the area near Jaime Padron Park at 2730 Ben Ficklin Rd. Witnesses told police that “suspected gun shots were heard coming from the creek area behind Jaime Padron Park.” Witnesses said a Hispanic male, aged 18-25 years old, was seen in the area when the suspected gunfire broke out. He was on foot.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Crimes Against Children Top Wednesdays Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 18 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 18 arrests on Wednesday  including the following: Jesus Tobias was jailed for COMM aggravated…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Driftwood Dr During
San Angelo LIVE!

Assault of a Peace Officer and Taking his Weapon Arrest Tops Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 17 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Accused San Angelo Murderer Sentenced to Decades in Prison

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was sentenced to 35 years in state prison Thursday morning for the murder of Kristian Rose. According to court documents, on Jun. 2, Jacob Martinez, 21, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to his part in the murder. In exchange for the guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to 35 years in prison and ordered to pay $5,795 in restitution. Martinez was arrested in Apr. 2019 for his role in the murder of Rose. In the case, Martinez had three other co-defendants: Brian Garcia, Alexis Jackson, and Joshua Jaquez. Garcia was sentenced to 50 years in Feb. for his role in the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Barricade suspect in APD custody after hours-long standoff with police

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued out an alert Tuesday afternoon of an ‘incident’ in North Abilene, advising all to avoid the area. KTAB/KRBC confirmed with APD that a man barricaded himself in a nearby home, turning the ‘incident’ into a barricade situation. UPDATE Shortly before 6:00 p.m., after a standoff […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Memorial Day Weekend Booking Report Filled with Aggravated Assault Arrests

SAN ANGELO, TX – 53 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over Memorial Day Weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 53 arrests on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday including the following:…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

North Texas Man Indicted for Deviant Assault by Grand Jury in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – A Lewisville teen was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County this past month for sexually assaulting a child.  As previously reported, on Jan. 4, 2021, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division received a report from Texas Child Protective Services alleging that a 13-year-old girl in San Angelo had been sexually assaulted by an adult. In the report it detailed that the assailant, Byron Bowie, 19, of Lewisville, sexually assault the child on Nov. 15, 2020.  At some point in the investigation the detective met with Bowie and had a…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

SAPD alerts College Hills residents to an active bee swarm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — College Hills residents were warned to stay indoors and bring their outside pets inside on Wednesday morning due to an active bee swarm. According to an alert issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, people should avoid the area near 3500 West Beauregard Avenue because of an active bee swarm. Police urged residents within a two-block radius of that block to make sure all of their pets are indoors.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Search warrants lead to multiple arrests

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 24, 2022 Detectives with the SAPD street crime division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1700blk of McGlothlin Street. Officers proceeded to search the residence and found approximately 100 Grams of Methamphetamine as well as 2oz of Marijuana. Three individuals were taken into custody and charged […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Bust in East San Angelo Nets 3 Arrests

SAN ANGELO– The federal Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the San Angelo Police Department in a drug bust last Tuesday. According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, on May 24, detectives with the SAPD's Street Crimes Division served a search warrant at a home on the 1700 block of McGlothlin St. in east San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Suspect In Custody After Social Media Post Threatening BISD Campus

According to a post on the Brownwood ISD Facebook page Wednesday morning:. Late last night (May 31), Brownwood ISD (BISD) received word that a man made a social media post about Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and C4 explosives being on a BISD campus. Brownwood Police Department and BISD staff have...
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Funeral Planned in San Angelo for Uvalde School Shooting Victim

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former San Angelo resident was among those killed in the devastating mass shooting in Uvalde last week. According to the obituary, published by Gutierrez Funeral Home on May 29, Uzlyah Sergio Garcia, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, formerly of San Angelo, Texas passed away on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Garcia was among the 19 children that was murdered in the Robb Elementary Shooting last Wednesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bomb Squad Called Into Abilene Neighborhood

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Bomb squad was called into an incident on Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, on May 31, a large portion of an Abilene neighborhood was evacuated due to an "incident." "APD working an incident in 1300 Blk of Green...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy