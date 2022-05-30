Second Gunshot Victim Assumed in College Hills Shooting Investigation

SAN ANGELO, TX – More details have been released on the shooting that occurred this past Wednesday in a College Hills neighborhood. The case has expanded to two shooting victims allegedly shot by Paul Zipper, 52.

According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon South’s Emergency Room for the report of a shooting victim. When police arrived, the officers learned of one victim that had been shot in the gut.

They learned this from the victim's girlfriend. She informed the officers that she and a number of other people were at a residence on the 1900 block of Dena St. The victim's girlfriend told officers that she was in the garage, saw her boyfriend fall, and then found a gunshot wound.

One officer was able to speak with the victim at the hospital. He provided only a little information to the officer due to hospital staff applying life saving measures. Still, the shooting victim was about to identity shooter to police: Paul Zipper, 52, of San Angelo. The victim was then put into a medically inducted coma to treat his wounds.

Police spoke with the girlfriend again. She confirmed to police again that she was unsure how the victim was shot. She told officers that she and the victim live together at the residence on Dena and she drove him to Shannon. She never mentioned Zipper to the police.

Later, police found Zipper at a residence on the 1900 block of Driftwood Dr. During the interview he denied any involvement in the shooting.

The following day, the victim at Shannon with a gunshot wound to the gut was awakened from his coma. After he was conscious, he told officers that he was not the only man shot in the incident. He claimed that while he and the other victim were in his garage, Zipper approached the two and shot them both with a silver handgun. The other man may have been shot in the head, according to our investigation. He is presumed dead. However, when police searched the residence on Dena, they found no body. As of Monday, police are still searching for the body.

As of Sunday night, Zipper remains in the Tom Green County Detention Facility. His bond is set at $210,000 total. Two bonds are for $100,000 for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a $10,000 surety bond for Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle in Irion County. The Austin Parole Division also has a parole violation on his arrest record.