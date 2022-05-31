ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County Commissioners Ban All Outdoor Burning Again

By Yantis Green
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday morning unanimously voted to ban outdoor burning again after six days of allowing residents to burn trash and brush.

According to County Judge Steve Floyd's office, the burn ban became effective immediately during the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday morning.

The Texas Legislature authorized Counties to ban outdoor burning like trash and brush if weather conditions were such that outdoor burning could potentially get out of control.

Tom Green County residents are now allowed to burn trash, debris and brush until the County Judge issues another order banning burning because of hot and dry drought conditions.

The public is urged to continue to use caution and good safety practices at all times.   Pay attention to wind conditions, keep water nearby and never leave a fire unattended.

There is a slight chance of rain later this week which could allow commissioners to revisit the burn ban during their regular meeting next Tuesday, or Judge Floyd could lift the burn ban if significant rainfall changes conditions in Tom Green County before Tuesday.

