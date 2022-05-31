Memorial Day Weekend Booking Report Filled with Aggravated Assault Arrests

SAN ANGELO, TX – 53 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over Memorial Day Weekend.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 53 arrests on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday including the following:

Francisco Balderas was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 at 11:44 a.m. His bond has not been set at this time.

Tanner Mrazek was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 12:14 a.m. His bond was set at $50,000.

Richard Robertson was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child at 8:04 p.m,. His bond was set at $50,000.

There are currently 549 inmates at the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning.

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Friday, May 27, 2022:

Paul Zipper was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and a MISC parole violation at 12:51 a.m. His bond was set at $210,000.

James Smith was jailed for COMM sex offenders duty to register for life annually at 2:05 a.m.

Jordan Velez was arrested for theft of a property between $150,000 to $200,000 at 9:34 a.m.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

MISC- Miscellaneous

VOP- Violation of Parole

GOB- Going off Bond

VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear

GJI- Grand Jury Indictment

COMM- Commuted Sentence

RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance

CPF- Capias Pro Fine

J/N- Judgement NISI

ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement

TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice

DWLI- Driving While License Invalid

POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana

DWI- Driving While I

Name Richard Robertson (L) Francisco Balderas (M) Tanner Mrazek (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo