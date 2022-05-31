More Explores: Fort Myers Water Taxi

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Cross the Caloosahatchee in style aboard the Fort Myers Water Taxi!

The water taxi service makes four stops in total, making it one of the most scenic taxi rides in SWFL!

The entire loop takes about an hour and 20 minutes with stops at Pinchers at Edison and Ford, Sea Craft at Marina Town, 3 Fishermen at Best Western and the Fort Myers Yacht Basin.

It costs just $15 for an all-day ticket!

Keep up with the water taxi online using the real-time boat locator here.