Gov. Abbott Marks Memorial Day in Longview

By Yantis Green
 4 days ago

LONGVIEW – Governor Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address at the 'A Day of Thanks and Remembrance' Memorial Day event at Teague Park in Longview Monday. Addressing a packed crowd of families, law enforcement, and veterans, the Governor honored the men and women who have died in service to the United States and reminded Texans of the tremendous gratitude all Americans owe to those who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.

"As we honor the courageous heroes who have died in the pursuit of freedom and liberty this Memorial Day, we thank God for all that has been gained as a result of their heroic sacrifice," said Governor Abbott. "A single day of words and remembrance each year is inadequate to repay the debt of gratitude for the brave men and women who lost their lives in service to our country; we must continue to ask the Lord for blessings and comfort for the families of our fallen heroes and re-dedicate ourselves to the cause of liberty for which they have fought and died. May we take time this Memorial Day, and every day, to remember the valor of the fallen to make the United States the greatest country in the history of the world."

Following the Memorial Day event, the Governor then delivered remarks at Boy Scout Troop 201's cabin re-dedication at the park. While speaking to current and past scouts, the Governor highlighted the principles taught through Boy Scouts that have developed our country's leaders for over one hundred years.

"For over a century, Boy Scouts have molded the best and brightest citizens and leaders by embodying loyalty and service to others," said Governor Abbott. "From camp-outs, to learning to send smoke signals, to tying knots, scouting has prepared young Texans how to lead and face life's challenges, and I am proud to be in Longview today with fellow Boy Scouts for Troop 201's cabin re-dedication ceremony at Teague Park."

