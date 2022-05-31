ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana group remembers soldiers still unaccounted for during ceremony

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
INDIANAPOLIS — Over Memorial Day weekend, people remember the soldiers who lost their lives while serving our country. The weekend was marked by many events including the Rolling Thunder Indiana chapter Ride for Freedom.

The event happens every year on the Sunday of Memorial Day. They visit different memorials in Indiana each year. This year, they visited the memorials at the American Legion Mall downtown.

“It’s just my way of paying back to them for what they have done I mean you know we wouldn’t be able to celebrate the Indianapolis 500 and all these other things that’s going on today without them on the battlefield paying the ultimate price,” said Michael Clark, president of Rolling Thunder Indiana Chapter 1.

Participants started off at the Fort Harrison Veterans Center for a program that included remarks from guest speakers and the Missing Man Table ceremony presentation. Afterward, they rode to the American Legion Mall.

At the mall, the chapter provided historical information about each memorial at the mall and performed a wreath-laying ceremony. They also performed a roll call ceremony for the 51 Indiana soldiers unaccounted for from the Vietnam War.

The organization says the nation currently has more than 81,600 warfighters unaccounted for. Indiana alone has 104 from WWI, 1,501 from WWII, 172 from the Korean War, and 51 from the Vietnam war.

FOX59

Rental assistance report urges Indiana to distribute money faster

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the money allocated from Washington in 2020. […]
FOX59

Fundraiser for Agape

For those who battle mental health or struggle from disabilities, one local non-profit is looking for ways to help. Agape Therapeutic Riding is a group who’s mission is to help Hoosiers strengthen their minds, bodies and spirits with horse-related activities. The Executive Director, Stephanie Amick, joins the show with details on the fundraiser. You can […]
FOX59

Free Gas: Kokomo business holds gas giveaway for 100 drivers

KOKOMO, Ind.- Gas prices are hitting a record high. In some parts of our state, gas is already over $5 a gallon. Some lucky drivers in Kokomo got a bit of relief when a local business pumped their gas then paid for it. “Gas is ridiculous right now,” said Erika Washington. Every day the owner of […]
FOX59

Walmart’s fulfillment center in McCordsville will employ 1,000 workers, open in spring 2023

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Hancock County’s new Walmart fulfillment center will get a technological, next-generation boost when it opens next year. McCordsville is one of four locations chosen by the retail giant as a site for its next-generation fulfillment centers. The other locations include Joilet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Texas. According to a fact sheet […]
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Residents Can Fish Without a License this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
FOX59

Gas reaches $5 a gallon at Indy gas stations

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices in parts of Indianapolis are hitting more than $5 per gallon. That number is a quarter more than the reported national average. “I used to spend $40 a week going to get gas,” says April Lindsey filling her gas tank at an Indy gas station, “I used to live in Castleton. […]
FOX59

Children’s Museum faces backlash for Juneteenth-themed watermelon salad

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has issued an apology after facing backlash online for offering a watermelon salad in its cafeteria to honor Juneteenth. The museum was apparently offering the salad, labeled “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad”, in its cafeteria to celebrate the US federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. A visitor […]
FOX59

Indiana State Fair hosts annual hiring fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hosting its annual hiring fair to bring on hundreds of new seasonal workers.   It will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the state fairgrounds.  “It takes a huge team to do that and we’re just hopeful people will come out and help be a part of […]
FOX59

FOX59

Community Policy