Marion County, IN

Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender in Marion County

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a fugitive sex offender.

Officials say 58-year-old Heriberto Eddie Maldonado is wanted in Marion County for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Maldonado was originally convicted in 1995 for indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Massachusetts.

Maldonado is described as a Hispanic male. He’s 5’6″ and weighs around 145 pounds.

If you have information about where he may be, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

