Michael Carter is co-founder of Pinnacle Construction Partners, the Nashville-based construction firm that last year won the bid to build Nashville SC’s training facility in Antioch. He started out in Detroit before moving to Music City in 2001, then launched Pinnacle Construction with fellow entrepreneur Darrell Freeman in 2007. The business has been one of the most successful small enterprises in the city, reporting significant revenue increases year after year, even as the pandemic shuttered other homegrown companies. Carter spoke with us about his Michigan roots, business advice and his opinion on surprise parties.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO