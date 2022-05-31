Unvaccinated students banned from graduation events at Granada Hills Charter

A rally is planned outside Granada Hills Charter High School Tuesday to protest the banning of unvaccinated students from graduation events.

The protest includes members of GHC Parents United, Moms on the Ground, The Unity Project, Let Them Breathe, and other groups unhappy with the school’s policy.

Parents are saying that they are being discriminated against because their kids chose to work remotely instead of receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

The school announced last fall that students 12 and older would not be allowed on campus if they were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those students are now being told they can not attend the June 2 graduation ceremony, senior awards night, and other year-end events, according to the groups.

Granada Hills Charter issued the following statement about its policy.

“Our commitment to safety is ever more important as COVID-19 cases are spiking again, and the prospect of outbreaks and new variants is significant,” a portion of the statement read.

Tuesday’s rally at Granada Hills Charter is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

