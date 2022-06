Two Beech Grove, Indiana men charged with multiple firearm and drug crimes were recently bound to Midland’s 42nd Circuit Court. About 330 miles northeast of their home, Paul Grimes, 37, and Andrew Baker, 20, are each facing several charges in connection with a police chase on April 21 along US-10. Both remain lodged in the Midland County Jail and both waived their May 24 preliminary examination in 75th District Court. No court dates are yet set for the pair in Circuit Court.

