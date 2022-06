It was three-and-a-half years ago when entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis strolled through a packed Irvington trustee meeting room and outlined his plans for Villa Lewaro, reimagined as the headquarters of a think tank to promote black entrepreneurial women. It was last August when representatives of his New Voices Foundation, which is the official nonprofit owner of the 34-room mansion built over a century ago by Madame C. J. Walker, returned to the same meeting room via Zoom to outline their plans for the types of programs they would like to have there, including special events for up to 400 people.

