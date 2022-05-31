ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Search for Missing Teen Last Seen on Ocean City, NJ, Boardwalk

By Chris Coleman
 4 days ago
Cops in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old woman. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police...

Related
Wildwood, NJ, Police Identify 19-year-old Man from PA as Missing Ocean Swimmer

Authorities in Wildwood have identified the person who went missing while swimming in the ocean earlier this week as a 19-year-old man from just outside of Philadelphia. According to the Wildwood Police Department, just after 4 PM Tuesday, they received a call about swimmers in distress off of the Andrews Avenue beach in the area of the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach

The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered. Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, May 31st, while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood Crest.
Cops: Manchester Twp., NJ, Man Charged for Kicking, Throwing Dog Against a Vehicle

A man from Ocean County has been charged with animal cruelty after cops say he was seen abusing his dog prior to a grooming appointment. The Manchester Township Police Department says they were called to Cutie Pawtootie Dog Grooming on Wednesday after a caller reported that a man, identified as 63-year-old Gary Petosa of Manchester, had allegedly been seen kicking his dog several times prior to dropping him off to be groomed.
Cops: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Shot With Pellet Gun; Four from PA Charged

Four people from Pennsylvania are facing charges after cops in Atlantic City say a man was shot with a pellet gun on Memorial Day. The incident happened around 6:45 Monday evening in the first block of North Arkansas Avenue, according to the Atlantic City Police Department. A victim reported to...
Prosecutor: Two Charged for Fatally Shooting 15-year-old in Vineland, NJ

Authorities in Cumberland County say two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Vineland last week. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says 23-year-old Deshawn T. Bowen of Bridgeton and 18-year-old Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., of Vineland have both been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Anthony Torres-Sanchez of Vineland.
Is It Time For Our Own New Jersey Residents Only Boating Area?

It's hard enough to drive your car around the Jersey Shore in the summer, and you can forget about the weekends. It's even to get your boat out, don't you think?. When it comes to a holiday weekend here at the Jersey Shore, I'd like to leave both parked right where they are on Friday. It's tougher with the car, but that boat isn't moving an inch away from that slip on a holiday weekend.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Fun and Free Events Happening in Downtown Wildwood NJ Summer 2022

Wildwood, New Jersey has lined up a ton of fun events in its downtown area this summer. Here's what you've got to look forward to!. The Byrne Plaza area of Wildwood is going to be buzzing all summer long with everything from live music, to outdoor fitness classes, to movies, and more.
One of Ocean City, NJ’s Best-Known Restaurants is for Sale

2022 is turning into a year of transition for Ocean City's landmark restaurants. Just days after Ocean City's iconic Chatterbox Restaurant, with 85 years of history on 9th Street, changed hands, Randazzo's Family Restaurant, the popular pizza place and Italian restaurant with 52 years of heritage at 34th and Asbury Avenue, has hit the market.
Following Holiday Weekend, North Wildwood NJ Closes Section of Beach

Now that the overflow crowd from Memorial Day Weekend has gone home, the North Wildwood beach reconstruction team has announced a new round of beach closings as they continue to do replenishment work after recent damage by coastal storms. Effective immediately, North Wildwood beaches will be closed from 8th to...
Identity of 15-year-old Shot and Killed in Vineland, NJ, Released

Authorities in Cumberland County have released the name of the 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Thursday morning in Vineland. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says the victim was Anthony Torres-Sanchez. According to officials, the Vineland Police Department responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive, which is a small shopping...
Prosecutor: Beach Haven, NJ, Police Sergeant Left Loaded Gun Accessible to Juveniles

A sergeant with the Beach Haven, NJ, Police Department finds himself on the wrong side of the law after authorities say he left a loaded gun accessible to juveniles. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Stafford Township Chief of Police Thomas Dellane say 50-year-old Andrew Wahlberg of Manahawkin has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection to an incident that happened on May 18th.
