Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia was days away from having an enormous celebration for her 10th birthday when she was shot and killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, her household is making ready to bury the little woman on Monday, June 6, two days after her birthday. Within the aftermath, Disney is stepping in to assist the little woman’s family members honor her life.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO