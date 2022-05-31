One dead following Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGETOWN TWP. — One person died and two others suffered serious injuries in a one-car rollover crash on 48th Avenue near Luce Street in Georgetown Township early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a black Mercury Milan was southbound on 48th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled several times.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, police said, and all three were thrown from the vehicle.

One of the occupants suffered fatal injuries, police said. The other two were transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

Allendale Township Fire, Georgetown Township Fire and Life EMS assisted with medical care on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.