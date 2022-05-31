VPD invites the community to support Officer Keimryn Lee

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department invites the community to join them in supporting Officer Keimryn Lee, who is fighting cancer.

Light up the Night for Keimryn will take place on June 10 at 5 p.m. at the Spring Creek Event Center. A glow dance will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., and food will be provided.

Officer Keimryn makes trips back and forth to Houston for treatments. This event will help raise funds for her expenses.

If you are interested in attending this event, you can purchase tickets at the VPD substation, located at the Victoria Mall right next to Chick-fil-A. You can also purchase tickets at the downtown station, located at 306 S. Bridge Street. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in helping with this event in any way, please contact Joseph Felan at jfelan@victoriatx.gov. You can also call him at 361-485-3799.

You can read more about Keimryn’s journey here. For more information on the event, click here.

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information and flyer.

