ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Speed may have been factor in crash that killed 2 Randolph County children, troopers say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3De7n2_0fvjvj1800

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers have released more details about a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two children in Randolph County.

According to a release, just before 1 a.m. Monday, highway patrol responded to a crash on I-73 near Spero Road in Randolph County.

Troopers say that Ashlee Anne Caldwell-Crandell, 24, of Asheboro was driving in the northbound lanes of I-73. She attempted to take the Spero Road exit after passing the on-ramp entry and hit a sign, crossed over the exit lane and hit a tree on the shoulder.

2 women hit by truck, killed in Greensboro while standing on side of road on US 29 N, police say

Caldwell-Crandell had serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and two of her children, who were in the backseat, were killed.

Troopers are still investigating, but believe that speed was a contributing factor, and charges are pending against Caldwell-Crandell.

The northbound exit ramp from I-73 to Spero Road was closed for two hours during the investigation and the scene was cleared just after 3 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Injured man charged in Asheboro home invasion

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in connection to the possible home invasion after a 911 hang-up call in Asheboro on Friday. Officers were coming to the area of Underwood Street after getting the aforementioned 911 hang-up call and discovered while en route to the scene that a person had been shot […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WRAL News

Person killed in overnight crash on NC 98 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol said a person was killed Friday morning in a crash on N.C. Highway 98 near Dunlee Falls Road. N.C. 98 was closed when the crash occurred before 1 a.m. but reopened by 4 a.m. Investigators said two vehicles were involved. There were...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Crime & Safety
Randolph County, NC
Accidents
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Additional US-29 crash shuts down lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An additional car crash shut down part of US-29 in the same area as earlier, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The second crash occurred at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, near Martin Luther King Drive and below East Florida Street. The crash occurred just a little less than […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wghp#Spero Road
FOX8 News

4-year-old daughter dead after high speed race involving father

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old and 25-year-old have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life. A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal crash causing the death of 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez of Silver […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs17

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Raleigh; driver arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead following a traffic collision involving four vehicles late Wednesday in Raleigh, police said. Raleigh police said Jeylin Molina-Duran, 21, was driving a BMW 328i northbound on Louisburg Road around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a Hyundai Elantra that was also headed northbound.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro highway lanes reopen after truck overturns

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man was taken to the hospital after a truck overturned on a Greensboro highway. According to a news release, troopers were called to US-421 near I85 in Guilford County shortly after 10:30 a.m. Troopers said that James Causey, 64, was driving a Mack truck pulling...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Teen drowns during family outing on Belews Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family outing on Belews Lake turned tragic when a teenager drowned Wednesday.  Rescue crews were called out to the lake at 5:30 p.m., according to Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry.  A search team was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp. Crews located the body after a […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 killed, another injured, business damaged in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Thursday. Greensboro police were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Officers found two victims. Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, was found shot to death. James Clyburn, 60, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy