Lasalle, IL

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Player Palooza Postponed

walls102.com
 4 days ago

LASALLE – The Player Palooza event tonight hosted by the Illinois...

www.walls102.com

walls102.com

Statewide gas average reaches $5.30 as of Friday

UNDATED – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by nine cents, and Illinoisans can expect to pay five dollars or more per gallon filling up this weekend. The AAA says gasoline demand grew as drivers fueled up for Memorial Day weekend travel and crude prices have increased amid supply concerns from the market as the European Union works to implement a 90 percent ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year. In Illinois, Friday’s statewide average is $5.31 per gallon, and area counties like LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau, are all averaging around $5.00.
PUTNAM, IL
walls102.com

GOP hopefuls say guards, mental health keys to stop attacks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Six candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor support armed guards at schools and expanded mental health services to stop mass shootings like the ones at Ulvalde, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma in the past two weeks. The candidates seeking the GOP nomination met in an hourlong televised debate Thursday night sponsored by WLS-TV, Univision and the League of Women Voters of Illinois. Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Max Solomon, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf and Jesse Sullivan will meet in the June 28 primary election to determine who will face the Democratic victor. Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a second term and is challenged by Chicago activist Beverly Miles.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
walls102.com

Illinois Housing Development Authority announce tax credits to fund area housing developments

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board announced conditional awards totaling nearly $34 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that will fund 25 affordable housing developments in 15 counties across Illinois. Once sold to investors, the tax credits will generate an estimated $296 million in private capital to finance the creation and/or preservation of 1,343 affordable units for low- to moderate-income families, seniors, veterans and persons with special needs.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

More Illinoisans returning to the workforce

SPRINGFIELD – Unemployment rates throughout the state continue to go on a downward trend as more participate in the workforce, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia, “As job numbers in key industries such as manufacturing and hospitality continue to increase, DCEO continues to focus on an equitable recovery with workforce development programs like the Job Training and Economic Development program, announced this week, that focuses on increasing access for underserved and underrepresented communities to good-paying careers.” Statewide, Illinois is averaging 4.6% unemployment, a 2% decrease from last year. Area counties are reflecting the same, With LaSalle currently, at 5.5, Putnam at 5.2, and Bureau County at 4.7%.
ILLINOIS STATE

