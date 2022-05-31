Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Player Palooza Postponed

SPRINGFIELD – Unemployment rates throughout the state continue to go on a downward trend as more participate in the workforce, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia, “As job numbers in key industries such as manufacturing and hospitality continue to increase, DCEO continues to focus on an equitable recovery with workforce development programs like the Job Training and Economic Development program, announced this week, that focuses on increasing access for underserved and underrepresented communities to good-paying careers.” Statewide, Illinois is averaging 4.6% unemployment, a 2% decrease from last year. Area counties are reflecting the same, With LaSalle currently, at 5.5, Putnam at 5.2, and Bureau County at 4.7%.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO