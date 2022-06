600 block of W. Second St., theft of property. A wallet was reported to have been lost in the yard of an acquaintance of the victim, who told police that they received a notification that a Wisely pay card that had been inside the wallet was declined at Dollar General. Upon reviewing security video footage at the store, the victim was able to identify the person attempting to use the card as the person in whose yard the wallet was lost. The wallet reportedly contained the victim’s driver’s license, social security card, several pay cards, and $120 in cash. An attempt by police to contact the suspect was not successful and the victim was advised of the affidavit process.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO