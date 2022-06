LANSING, MI -- An Allegan County man is on quite the roll after he won a $1.27 million Fast Cash jackpot recently, just weeks after he won a $95,231 Club Keno jackpot. “I was at the bar and my friend told me I should buy a Fast Cash ticket since the jackpot was high and ‘someone was bound to win it soon,’” said the 33-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “I decided to purchase a few and looked them over right away.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO