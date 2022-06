Lightfoot, in a statement from her campaign via supporter Ald. Scott Waguespack, 32d, “welcomed” Vallas to the race:. “Paul Vallas running and losing has become a stunt. Chicago doesn’t want his failed experiments that closed schools, hurt already struggling neighborhoods and ignored police misconduct that cost the City millions. He hasn’t been taken seriously by voters because his outdated and destructive ideas would only make the most challenging issues facing the city worse.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO