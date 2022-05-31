ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New restaurant: Dovetail has one of DC’s largest indoor-outdoor patios

By Jeff Clabaugh
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood, California-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has opened its pandemic delayed restaurant, Dovetail, in D.C. and it has one of the largest outdoor patios in the neighborhood. It also has a veteran D.C. chef in charge. Dovetail, on the first...

wtop.com

Washingtonian.com

Nick Stefanelli Opens a Greek Wine, Cocktail, and Gyro Bar in Downtown DC

Midtown Center, a burgeoning new development at 15th and L Streets, Northwest, has become a dining destination in recent months thanks to a wave of restaurant and bar openings. In addition to New Orleans hotspot Dauphine’s, there’s clubby Japanese dining room Shoto; Little Chicken with its big fry buckets and pitcher drinks; and three ventures from Masseria chef Nicholas Stefanelli. Those include Italian cafe Officina, Greek tasting room Philotimo, and now, Kaimaki. The Greek wine and gyro bar opened Thursday night.
Source of the Spring

Willie T’s Seafood Shack to Open This Month

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is set to open this month in the former home of Andy’s Restaurant at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a report from Bethesda Beat. The location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” John Tang, manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va., said to Bethesda Beat last month.
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
Washingtonian.com

6 New Brunches to Try Around DC This Weekend

Chef Mike Friedman revamped the brunch menu at these Navy Yard and Shaw pizzerias, the latter of which recently resumed brunch after a pandemic pause. Go for bottomless Aperol spritzes or mimosas with the purchase of brunch dish or pizza ($23), plus tasty eats like a BLT+E focaccia sandwich (bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg with garlic aioli) or banana bread with Nutella.
Travel Maven

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.
WTOP

Westfield Mall gets a Jolly Yolly Kids, Butter Me Up

Westfield Montgomery Mall in Maryland’s Montgomery County has a couple of unique new tenants. They are indoor children’s playground Jolly Yolly Kids and Butter Me Up. The mall location will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the D.C. pop-up Butter Me Up, which claims to have sold more than 100,000 breakfast sandwiches in its first two years.
hotelnewsresource.com

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC Hotel Opens

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is now open in the nation’s capital, bringing stunning design and unforgettable experiences to Pennsylvania Avenue. Inspired by the legacy of the Old Post Office, which embodies a grand vision and limitless potential - and guided by Waldorf Astoria’s iconic history - Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is the new home for Washington D.C.’s most consequential events, groundbreaking meetings, and unforgettable experiences.
thedcpost.com

Best Organic Food Stores in Washington DC

Living healthy requires a little bit of effort these days as you cannot find natural and organic food in every corner. Hence, it is always helpful to have a list of such spots at hand. Here is a list of the best organic food stores in Washington DC in our opinion.
WUSA9

Popular Northwest DC street may become 'pedestrian only,' at times, this summer

WASHINGTON — It’s been talked about for years, but could DC finally be getting closer to making a popular Northwest street into a pedestrian-only zone?. On Wednesday, Advisory Neighborhood Commission 1C, which includes DC’s Adams Morgan, Kalorama, and Lanier Heights neighborhoods, voted to support an effort by the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District to convert 18th Street Northwest, between Kalorama and Columbia Roads, into a pedestrian-only zone on a recurring, temporary basis.
storereporter.com

Wegmans update, new development on Rockville Pike, HomeSense sets a date

Finally we’re seeing some real progress at Rockville’s Twinbrook Quarter commercial/residential development, future home of the much-anticipated Wegmans grocery store. Cranes have been out in full force on this stretch of Rockville Pike, where the wrecking ball soon will demolish empty buildings that once belonged to Pizza CS, Fuddruckers, Toosso, the Salvation Army Family Store and the Sheffield/Danker furniture warehouse. Sadly though, we’re still a long way off from welcoming Wegmans to Rockville — so long, in fact, that the grocery chain won’t even speculate about a potential opening date. As things stand now, a Wegmans spokesman tells us this store probably won’t even get started on construction until 2024.
WTOP

First City Ridge apartment building opens (with $11,000 penthouses)

City Ridge, the 1.1 million-square-foot redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C., which broke ground in late 2018, has completed the first of four residential buildings, with residents beginning to move in. The Branches is a 157-unit building that is actually two connected towers,...
mocoshow.com

Lapu Lapu in Kentlands to Hold Soft Opening This Sunday

Lapu Lapu at 216 Market St W. in Gaithersburg has announced that they will be holding a soft opening this Sunday, June 5, from 7am-3pm. The new restaurant is be taking over the 325 square foot storefront that was formerly home to Tex-Mex restaurant Peppers, located next to Vasili’s in the Kentlands. It will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and will have a few tables available for outdoor seating.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
hyattsvillewire.com

Brentwood and North Brentwood Unveil Plans for Segregation-Era Memorial

A project to turn a segregation-era barrier between Brentwood and North Brentwood into a historic park is moving ahead after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Built in 1957, the metal barrier on Windom Road long separated the white community of Brentwood from the black community of North Brentwood.
WUSA9

Check out these outdoor movies all summer long in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Summertime in and around the District means the return of outdoor movies for free! From drive-ins in Southeast D.C. to waterfront watching at National Harbor, the options are endless. DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. Wednesday, June 1: Space Jam. Wednesday, June 8: The Princess Bride. Where: 227 Harry Thomas...
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors

It’s true I did not see a copy of Middlesex, well judge for yourself:. Ed. Note: Little Free Library located near Oyster-Adams Bilingual School. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
