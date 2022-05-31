Oliver Freckleton: Three charged with Burton murder
4 days ago
A further three people have been charged with a man's murder, taking the total to nine. Oliver Freckleton was stabbed to death in Burton-upon-Trent on 11 December, the day before his 20th birthday. The father was found dead at...
