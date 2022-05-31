Hillsdale girls tennis wraps up season after playing for more than just trophies

In a season filled with adversity, it's no surprise to see the Hillsdale varsity girls tennis team close their year with strong results in regional play. From cancellations on the court, to personal battles off the court, the Hornets were able to rally together around head coach Scott Phillips and his family to help lead their team to a four win streak and a conference co-title.

The Hornets used their season success to prepare them for their toughest battle yet: the regional championships at Jackson Lumen Christi. The Hornets would have one of their best regional finishes in years. Many matches went down to the final set. The number three doubles team of Kiera Young and Alivia Turner lost to Lumen Christi in the semi-finals in three sets: 6-3; 3-6 and 3-6.

The number four doubles team of Tori Sheffer and Annzley Francis came up short in a tough semi-final match. Set scores were 1-6, 7-6 (8-6 tiebreaker) and then 3-6.

The number two doubles team of Shea Arnold and Addison Hoffman made it all the way to the finals but lost to a very good Lumen Christi Team. Number one doubles team Kyleigh Lafollette and Megan Rufenacht also made it to the semi's before losing to Columbia Central.

In the number four singles match, Hornet Hannah Baker made it to the semi-finals where she lost to Columbia Central. In the number three singles matches, Abby Nolan lost to Galesburg. Number two singles competitor Grace Terpening made it to the semi's before falling to Columbia Central. Hornet Macy Mueller represented Hillsdale in the number one singles matches. Mueller made it to the semi finals and would lose a tough three set match.

The Hornets finished the championship in third place overall, behind Columbia Central and Lumen Christi. The Hornets ended the day just two points from qualifying for the state meet. In addition to their regional success, the Hornets were named an Academic All-State team for their efforts in the classroom.

The Hornets' success this season both on and off the court had many contributing factors. A strong veteran leadership from team captains Macy Mueller and Grace Terpening helped bring the team together even as weather cancellations cut into their short season. For many members of the team, their bond continued to grow as they helped one of their one through one of the most difficult things one can imagine going through.

Head coach Scott Phillips' wife, Nita Phillips, has been battling cancer and it had become a tougher battle during this tennis season. Coach Phillips and his family took daily trips this season to University of Michigan for treatment, where they met many other people going through the same situation. "Just seeing so many people in the same situation is gut wrenching," said coach Phillips.

Nita has taught at Baily for over 23 years. The couple have been married for 44 years (as of this upcoming June 3). Coach Phillips said she has supported, throughout their marriage, all of their adventures, including the fundraising campaign that build the Field of Dreams fields, which their son got to play their last year of little league on. With the support they have given to the community, many others have given back to the Phillips over the course of this season in different ways.

With the emotional and physical toll the experience had given them, coach Phillips relied on the strength of his team's leadership to help guide the Hornets through the few practices he had to miss.

Coach Phillips saw the team rally behind each other this season, but also step up in other ways as well. The team rallied behind their coach and his family, offering any assistance they could throughout the season.

"I was blown away with how they reacted to all of this," said coach Scott Phillips. "Each day at practice they would ask if they could help in any way. They would say "We are here for you coach"."

The players' compassion for him and the team itself made this season more than just another year on the court. "I will remember this team more for helping me, than me helping them," said coach Phillips. "I loved every day of practice. These girls came to play and listen, and they got better each day."

Coach Phillips credited assistant coaches and teachers Amanda Waidley and Stephanie Steiner for all their contributions to the team. All three coaches are Hillsdale tennis alumni and have experience playing college tennis. Coach Phillips said the combined experiences this season taught the team much about the game of tennis and about life as well. Those experiences helped lift the Hornets to another great academic season, with the team averaging over a 3.8 GPA.

Coach Phillip believes this season was special for the program and his family, beyond the game of Tennis.

"I am so proud of this team," said coach Phillips. "Each girls brought something to this team. Their reaction to our health situation brought me to tears many times. They are great kids and we had a wonderful relationship. I am sad the season is over and I miss the team every day. I am thankful to Hillsdale High School for letting me coach this great sport. The bonus is I get to coach both girls and boys tennis. I do it for them."

The Hornets wrapped up their season together at a post-regional banquet held at Buffalo Wild Wings. The Hornets look to return to the courts next fall with boys tennis.