Leland, NC

Man, 54, who won $10m lottery jackpot in 2017 is jailed for life for shooting and killing his girlfriend, 23, in 2020 after 'she texted with other men'

By Associated Press, Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A North Carolina man who won a $10million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

Michael Todd Hill, 54, of Leland, was convicted of first-degree murder and he was sentenced Friday in the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham of Navassa, The News & Observer reports.

He will also serve 22-36 months in prison for possession of a firearm, which 'will run concurrent with his life sentence', according to a news release written by prosecutors and obtained by the local news outlet.

Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020. She was later found dead in the SureStay Hotel by Best Western in Shallotte, a 40-mile drive from Wilmington, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

In a news release from the 15th Prosecutorial District of North Carolina, prosecutors said surveillance footage from the hotel showed Hill was the only person in the room with Graham. They said Hill, who was 52 at the time, later confessed to shooting Graham while she was asleep after she had been texting with other men while at the hotel.

Prior to her death, the couple -- with a 31 year age difference -- had been in a relationship for more than a year.

Michael Todd Hill, 54, a former nuclear plant worker in North Carolina, murdered his 23-year-old girlfriend in 2020, just three years after winning $10million from the lottery 
Keonna Graham, 23, was shot in the head while she was asleep and had been in a relationship with Hill for over a year
Hill won the $10million prize money after deciding to buy a Ultimate Millions lottery ticket. Pictured: Hill along with his wife in August 2017 

Hill, who was a nuclear power plant worker back in 2020, won $10 million from a scratch-off ticket in August 2017. He initially purchased a non-winning Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket at a Maco Depot gas station before trying his luck one more time and switching to Ultimate Millions after noticing the prize money.

He realized he had won after going back to his car, parked in gas station's parking lot, and scratching his ticket. Hill then drove to the lottery's headquarters in Raleigh along with his wife to claim the prize money.

He had two options to collect it: take a $10million annuity that's spread out in 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a single check of $6million. Hill preferred to take home the lump sum, which ended up being $4,159,101, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

He used the money to pay off some of his bills and to invest in his wife's instructional design business. Hill once described his massive win as a 'life changing' moment.

Since then, however, the lottery win's life has taken a drastic turn, as he once told local prosecutors in a Brunswick County court that he could not afford an attorney, Law and Crime reported.

Todd Hill also reportedly awarded the store clerk who gave him his lottery-winning ticket with $2,000 as a gesture to thank her. Employees at the gas station described him as a regular customer, who was 'nice,' WECT reported.

Graham was murdered at the SureStay Hotel by Best Western in Shallotte, after Hill noticed that she was texting other men. 'All that money and you are seducing a young girl to go into a hotel?' Tiffany Wilson, the victim's cousin said. 'I don't know what the situation is but you had no business being in a hotel with her.'
Graham was once a correctional office in a prison located in Burgaw. She also worked as a care giver for children with special needs through an agency

Meanwhile, the victim's mother, said that she reported Graham missing after she did not show up to work.

Graham worked as a correctional officer in a Burgaw prison and was formerly employed by an agency which provides care workers for children with special needs.

'I think it's horrible,' Tiffany Wilson, the victim's cousin, told WECT in 2020. 'I mean, he just won the lottery. I heard he just got married and you go and kill a young girl? A beautiful girl? I don't understand.'

'All that money and you are seducing a young girl to go into a hotel?' Wilson added. 'I don't know what the situation is but you had no business being in a hotel with her.'

Ultimate Millions was created in September 2015 with most of its prize money in single digits. Players need to buy a ticket in order to play but can also use it for a second-chance drawing, usually prized around $1 million.

