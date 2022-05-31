ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Minnesota area scoreboard: May 30

By Times staff report
 4 days ago
Baseball

Section 6-2A Winner’s Bracket Play-In

No. 13 Royalton at No. 4 Albany at Avon Laker Field, postponed to 5/31

No. 9 Cathedral at No. 8 Eden Valley-Watkins, postponed to 5/31

Boys lacrosse

Section 8A First Round

No. 7 St. Cloud 18, No. 10 Big Lake/Princeton 1

No. 11 ROCORI at No. 6 Elk River, postponed to 5/31

Girls lacrosse

Section 8A First Round

No. 8 St. Cloud 10, No. 9 Big Lake/Princeton/Spectrum 2

No. 7 Becker 18, No. 10 Sartell/Sauk Rapids 6

No. 6 Brainerd 15, No. 11 ROCORI 2

Upcoming games

Tuesday, May 31

Baseball

Section 8-4A Winner’s Bracket Play-In

No. 9 St. Cloud at No. 8 Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Section 6-2A Winner’s Bracket Play-In

No. 13 Royalton at No. 4 Albany at Avon Laker Field, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Cathedral at No. 8 Eden Valley-Watkins, 4:30 p.m.

Section 8-3A Winner’s Bracket Quarterfinals

No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice at No. 3 ROCORI, 1 p.m.

Boys golf

Albany, Cathedral at Staples-Motley, 12:20 p.m.

Girls golf

Section 8-3A Tournament

Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud at Rich Spring (Cold Spring), TBD

Boys lacrosse

No. 11 ROCORI at No. 6 Elk River, 6 p.m.

Softball

Section 8-3A Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

No. 3 Alexandria at No. 1 ROCORI, 4 p.m.

Section 8-3A Loser's Bracket Championship

Winner of No. 2 Little Falls/No. 6 Detroit Lakes vs. Loser of No. 1 ROCORI/No. 3 Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Section 6-2A Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

No. 1 Cathedral vs. No. 3 Pequot Lakes at Miller Field in Rivers Edge Park, postponed to 6/1

Section 6-2A Loser’s Bracket Championship

Winner of No. 2 Pierz/No. 5 Holdingford vs. Loser of No. 1 Cathedral/No. 3 Pequot Lakes at Miller Field in Rivers Edge Park, postponed to 6/1

Boys tennis

Section 6A Semifinals

Cathedral’s Chandler Hendricks vs. Totino Grace’s Aidan Schlichting, TBD

Wednesday, June 1

Baseball

Section 8-4A Winner’s Bracket First Round

Winner of No. 8 Buffalo/No. 9 St. Cloud at No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Sartell at No. 3 Elk River, 5 p.m.

Section 6-2A Winner's Bracket Second Round

Albany, Cathedral at MAC, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Girls golf

Section 8-3A Tournament

Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud at Rich Spring (Cold Spring), TBD

Boys lacrosse

Section 8A Quarterfinals

No. 5 Sartell/Sauk Rapids at No. 4 Providence Academy, 7 p.m.

No. 7 St. Cloud at No. 2 Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Winner of No. 11 ROCORI/No. 6 Elk River at No. 3 Monticello, 6 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Section 8A Quarterfinals

No. 8 St. Cloud at No. 1 Elk River/Zimmerman, 6 p.m.

Softball

Section 6-2A Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

No. 1 Cathedral vs. No. 3 Pequot Lakes at Miller Field in Rivers Edge Park, 5 p.m.

Section 6-2A Loser’s Bracket Championship

Winner of No. 2 Pierz/No. 5 Holdingford vs. Loser of No. 1 Cathedral/No. 3 Pequot Lakes at Miller Field in Rivers Edge Park, 7 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field

Section 8-3A Prelims

Sartell at Sartell HS, 3 p.m.

Section 8-2A Prelims

Albany, ROCORI at Detroit Lakes HS, 8 a.m.

Section 5-2A Prelims

Tech, Apollo, Sauk Rapids-Rice at Monticello HS, 4 p.m.

Section 5A Prelims and Finals

Cathedral at St. John’s, 11 a.m.

Comments / 0

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

