ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

St. Vincent workers who declined COVID-19 vaccine sue hospital for religious discrimination

By Johnny Magdaleno, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNh0L_0fvjrhOW00

Dozens of St. Vincent Health and Ascension Health workers in Indiana who were suspended without pay for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are asking a federal court to open a class action lawsuit.

The 64 workers claim the hospital network discriminated against them because they objected to the vaccine on religious grounds.

"Ascension Health established a coercive process calculated to force healthcare workers and staff to abandon their religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccination and receive the vaccination against their will," the lawsuit claims. Ascension Health owns St. Vincent Health.

In July 2021 Ascension Health announced a requirement that its associates had to get the COVID-19 vaccination by November. There are roughly 14,700 associates in Indiana.

More: Indiana St. Vincent hospitals will require associates to be vaccinated against coronavirus

Ascension Health said in a July news release that "tens of thousands" of its workers had already been vaccinated. "But we must do more to overcome this pandemic as we provide safe environments for those we serve," the release stated.

Like other hospital networks in Indiana, St. Vincent Health allowed workers to get an exemption if the vaccine conflicted with religious beliefs or medical conditions. But the 64 workers who filed the lawsuit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana say St. Vincent Health and its parent company "failed to individually and properly assess each application for religious exemption."

A St. Vincent Health spokesperson declined to speak about the allegations, saying they are not able to comment on pending litigation. IndyStar also requested comment from Ascension Health.

"Ascension Health’s pressure tactics involved delaying final decisions on requests for religious exemptions and denying applications for exemption within time frames that gave applicants little time after denial to consider options other than vaccination," the lawsuit claims.

More: Hospitals offer exemption for COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Many employees took it.

As a result, the plaintiffs were suspended without pay from Nov. 12 until Dec. 17. They were originally told they'd be fired Jan. 4 if they didn't get the vaccine, the lawsuit claims, but around Dec. 17 the hospital network began telling people who claimed religious exemptions that they could return to work.

The workers are asking the federal court to find that the hospital network violated federal discrimination law, and to order the hospital network to pay them for the time they spent out of work. They're also requesting financial compensation for the alleged harms.

While the lawsuit lists 64 plaintiffs, lawyers estimate that hundreds more may have been affected.

Not the first lawsuit against St. Vincent

Attorneys leading the class action lawsuit filed a similar lawsuit against Ascension Health and St. Vincent Health in November on behalf of five workers who said their religious exemption requests were denied.

The five workers asked the same federal court to force St. Vincent Health to let them return to work.

More: Indiana bill proposal seeks ivermectin as COVID treatment. Why pharmacists are up in arms

In December, four of those employees were told they could return to their jobs. The fifth worker in that lawsuit — pediatric critical care physician Dr. Paul Halczenko — was not allowed to return to his job at the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis because St. Vincent Health said the threat posed by an unvaccinated associate who works with acutely ill pediatric patients posed too great of a risk.

Under federal discrimination law, businesses do not have to accommodate religious exemptions if they can show that such an accommodation could place undue hardship on their business.

More: End of Indiana's public emergency in sight after Senate OKs bill limiting vaccine mandates

One claim from the doctor was that his specialized medical skills would deteriorate if he was not allowed to practice. Federal Judge James Patrick Hanlon still denied Halczenko's request. "The harm that Dr. Halczenko has sufficiently established — atrophy in his medical skills during the pendency of this case — may constitute a high hurdle in his career's future, but not irreparable injury," Hanlon wrote.

Halczenko appealed. His case is now in front of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

The lawsuit filed Friday is against 21 defendants, including St. Vincent Health and Ascension Health as well as their facilities in Indianapolis, Carmel, Anderson, Evansville, Williamsport, Kokomo, Boonville, Bedford and Fishers. Read the legal complaint here .

Call IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno at 317-273-3188 or email him at jmagdaleno@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @IndyStarJohnny

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: St. Vincent workers who declined COVID-19 vaccine sue hospital for religious discrimination

Comments / 9

Jackie Kendall
3d ago

It's odd to me that a religious organization would choose to decline religious vaccine exemptions and I guess not sure but guess they choose money over religion by doing this. I know they have daily prayers over intercom in their hospitals and their own mission statement is based on religion and name is based on religion but wouldnot allow their employees religion? what a joke

Reply(2)
2
Peter Matt
4d ago

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal buriu of investigation use the spyware pegasus to spy on people

Reply(1)
2
Related
WANE-TV

Souder cancer update: chemo, surgery ruled out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The pancreatic cancer afflicting former Indiana Congressman Mark Souder cannot be treated with either surgery or chemotherapy. Souder made the announcement on his Facebook page Friday, writing he was not “mentally prepared to hear” the news. “When I began this process, it...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rental assistance report urges Indiana to distribute money faster

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

2022 avian influenza outbreak hits 11th flock in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area is the latest with avian influenza, testing determined on Thursday. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the Allen County flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline. The flock is a commercial poultry operation that supplies eggs for some households, state officials say. The announcement from the Board of Animal Health did not say what type of birds are involved. A quarantine has been been put in place around the Allen County operation. Other nearby flocks will be tested.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Boonville, IN
City
Williamsport, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Vaccines
indianapublicradio.org

Here’s how Indiana tried to make schools safer from shootings

It was impossible to ignore the threat of school shootings in 2018. First, 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Then, 10 were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. And just a week later on May 25, the danger came to the suburbs of Indianapolis, where a student and teacher were injured in a shooting at a Noblesville middle school.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

FireKing in southern Indiana hiring permanent workers to replace striking employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FireKing is moving forward in hiring permanent workers as its previous employees continue a strike. The company in New Albany, Indiana, began hiring temporary workers last month to replace of those on the picket lines. It has now begun making those temp workers permanent employees. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Network#Health Workers#Ascension Health#St Vincent Health#The U S District Court
WISH-TV

Will Indiana GOP governor, lawmakers provide financial relief to Hoosiers?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s elected officials are in a heated political debate over soaring gas prices and what to do about them. Gov. Eric Holcomb says he will not suspend the state’s taxes on gasoline but may offer other types of relief. Hoosiers are increasingly calling for...
The Crusader Newspaper

Enhanced SNAP benefits for Indiana residents come to end

Indiana has ended its participation in the federally enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), so going forward, many food-insecure families will have less money for groceries. For two years, all SNAP recipients received additional benefits to make ends meet. Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, explained the...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
parkview.com

A Parkview Heart Institute staple steps into retirement

After more than 45 years of service, Doug Martin, RN, MBA, is retiring from Parkview Heart Institute. We invited him to reflect on the early days of his career, the changes he’s welcomed over the years and how he’s feeling as he reflects on his professional accomplishments. I...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu. It’s a flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area. The State Board of Animal Health says the flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in his battle with legislature over emergency powers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's Supreme Court sided with Gov. Eric Holcomb in a battle with state lawmakers, ruling that the emergency powers measure is unconstitutional. The measure would have allowed legislative leaders to call an emergency session outside of the General Assembly's regular meetings. Holcomb vetoed the bill last year, but lawmakers over rode it.
WANE-TV

2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing Indiana girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Courts to Launch Eviction Diversion Programs

Two Indiana courts have received funding from Virginia-based nonprofit National Center for State Courts to launch eviction diversion programs. The NCSC says the funding will help the two locales improve housing stability for Hoosiers. The Allen Superior Court in Fort Wayne and the Lawrence Township Small Claims Court in Marion...
MARION COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy