Constantine, Centreville finish Top 10 at MITCA

The Clare track and field teams ran away with the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Division 3 track and field state titles on Saturday. Clare, the host school for the D3 MITCA meet, piled up 900 points to win the girls event and 1384.5 points to win the boys. Traverse City St. Francis finished second for the boys at 1323 points and Erie Mason was third with 1278.5 total points.

St. Louis came in second place for the girls at 814.5 points, Hart was third with 810 points.

Locally, the Constantine boys finished fifth overall with 1055 points. Centreville finished 10th as a team with 900 points.

Between the Bulldogs and Falcons, there were a handful of first-place finishes.

Bennett VandenBerg took home first place in the discus event, he had a distance of 151-8 feet.

Dylan Coney ran to first place in the 200 meter dash, he posted a time of 23.31 seconds in that event.

Both Centreville and Constantine won a relay.

Constantine ran to first place in the mile relay. Julian Hawthorne, Charles Morris, Collin Featherstone and Dean Topolski took home first place at 3:30.19 in that race.

Centreville won the 800 relay. Tyler Swanwick, Joshua Falkenstein, Jacob Falkenstein and Coney ran a time of 1:32.42 to pace the field in that one.

Coney finished fourth overall in the 100 dash, he ran a time of 11.60 seconds. Topolski came in fourth position in the 200 at 23.62 seconds while Brayden Clark ran to sixth place in that race at 23.73 seconds.

Joshua Falkenstein finished fourth overall in the 400 at 51.80 seconds. Topolski ran to fifth place at 51.84 seconds while Morris came in eighth place with a time of 52.83 seconds.

In the mile run, Constantine’s Ethan Glick came in 10th position at 4:46.75. Glick finished eighth overall in the two-mile relay with a time of 10:39.65.

Constantine’s 800 relay team of Clark, Morris, Donovan Miller and Topolski ran a time of 1:33.39 for fifth place. Centreville’s mile relay team of Joshua Falkenstein, Jacob Falkenstein, Dominic Smith and Swanwick ran to sixth at 3:35.80.

The two-mile relay saw both teams finish in the Top 10. Chaseton Wyckoff, Swanwick, Logan Weis and Ethan Miller finished with a time of 8:29.14 in that one. Hawthorne, Glick, Isaac Moore and Featherstone ran a time of 8:36.09 in that race.

VandenBerg came in fifth place in the shot put at 43-1.25 feet. James Sailor finished sixth in the discus at 121-5.

In the high jump, Swanwick finished third at 5-11.75, Sailor finished sixth at 5-7.75 feet.

The pole vault saw Gavin Bunning finish eighth at 10-9.75, Zach Vanderhoof was eighth in the long jump with a distance of 18-10.75 feet.