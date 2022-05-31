ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Bus accident results in minor injuries

By For the Weekly
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShN9N_0fvjrZHa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpczX_0fvjrZHa00
This May 26 accident resulted in minor injuries.

WAKE FOREST — An accident involving a Wake County school bus and another vehicle closed all northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard just south of Caveness Shoppes Drive on May 26 at 9 a.m. Officials say a Chevrolet Traverse ran a red light at the intersection and struck the side of the school bus.
Twenty-three Forest Pines Elementary School students and one adult (the driver) were aboard the bus at the time of the accident. All told, seven ambulances responded and 11 individuals were treated on the scene. The bus driver and two children were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Another bus was called to pick up the students and transport them to Forest Pines Elementary.
The driver of the Chevy Traverse has been charged with failure to stop at a red light.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

17-year-old killed, 16-year-old injured in Goldsboro shooting

Goldsboro, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Friday that left a 17-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. Goldsboro police said officers responded to a reported shooting at North George Street and Pearson Street Friday afternoon just aftet 5:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Person killed in overnight crash on NC 98 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol said a person was killed Friday morning in a crash on N.C. Highway 98 near Dunlee Falls Road. N.C. 98 was closed when the crash occurred before 1 a.m. but reopened by 4 a.m. Investigators said two vehicles were involved. There were...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Raleigh; driver arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead following a traffic collision involving four vehicles late Wednesday in Raleigh, police said. Raleigh police said Jeylin Molina-Duran, 21, was driving a BMW 328i northbound on Louisburg Road around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a Hyundai Elantra that was also headed northbound.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
Wake County, NC
Accidents
Wake Forest, NC
Accidents
City
Wake Forest, NC
County
Wake County, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two children are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Deadly crash closes NC 98 in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The State Highway Patrol said a person was killed Friday morning in a crash on N.C. Highway 98 near Near Dunlee Falls Road. Reporter: Nia...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man charged in deadly crash involving 4 cars in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was charged Thursday in a multi-car crash that killed two people on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. According to police, four vehicles and six people total were involved in the crash near Valley Stream Drive before 11:45 p.m. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and three were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, two of those with traumatic injuries. The sixth person sustained very minor injuries in the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Pines#Ambulances#Accident#Chevrolet#Chevy
WRAL News

Two people killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Wednesday night crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. According to police, four vehicles and six people total were involved in the crash near Valley Stream Drive before 11:45 p.m. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and three were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, two of those with traumatic injuries. The sixth person sustained very minor injuries in the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man ejected from motorcycle after hitting car parked in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Durham on Wednesday night. Durham police said a 42-year-old man was driving a 1994 Ninja motorcycle in the 2600 block of East Main Street when he ran off the road and hit a parked car. The motorcycle then crashed into a grassy hill and the man was ejected from the motorcycle and hit telephone pole.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Driver dies in early morning car crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is dead after a car accident early Wednesday morning. On June 1, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Goldsboro Police responded to the area of Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street in reference to a one-car traffic crash with extensive debris in the roadway, including a damaged power pole blocking the road.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Cited For DWI In Rollover Accident

FOUR OAKS – The State Highway Patrol has cited a motorist on several charges including driving while impaired following a single vehicle accident May 25 at 7:36pm on Stewart Road near Holly Road. Troopers said Dakota Blaze Horton, age 23, of Garner was traveling south on Stewart Road in...
sandhillssentinel.com

FedEx truck catches fire on Highway 690

A FedEx truck caught on fire near Vass on Thursday. Crains Creek Fire Department responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 690. “Upon arrival the driver and hood compartment area were involved,” said Crains Creek Fire Department on its social media page. The driver escaped injuries. First...
VASS, NC
cbs17

Raleigh family offering cash reward for stolen 34-foot camper

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh family is now offering a cash reward after they said someone drove away with their vacation home, and it was all caught on camera. Surveillance video from Saturday afternoon shows a white pickup truck with ladder racks on top driving off with the 34-foot camper in tow.
RALEIGH, NC
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
1K+
Followers
372
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy