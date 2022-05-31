Bus accident results in minor injuries

This May 26 accident resulted in minor injuries.

WAKE FOREST — An accident involving a Wake County school bus and another vehicle closed all northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard just south of Caveness Shoppes Drive on May 26 at 9 a.m. Officials say a Chevrolet Traverse ran a red light at the intersection and struck the side of the school bus.

Twenty-three Forest Pines Elementary School students and one adult (the driver) were aboard the bus at the time of the accident. All told, seven ambulances responded and 11 individuals were treated on the scene. The bus driver and two children were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Another bus was called to pick up the students and transport them to Forest Pines Elementary.

The driver of the Chevy Traverse has been charged with failure to stop at a red light.

