Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Finals schedule, TV info., how to watch

BOSTON -- It has been nearly 60 years since Boston hosted an NBA All-Star Game. The NBA would like that drought to end soon.During his press conference ahead of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, NBA commissioner Adam Silver encouraged Boston to make a request to host the annual exhibition between the best and brightest stars in the league."I encourage that application from Boston," Silver said ahead of Game 1 on Thursday night. "It's a wonderful city and we'll be there soon." The NBA spotlight will be at TD Garden next Wednesday and Friday when the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO