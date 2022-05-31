ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Finals schedule, TV info., how to watch

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors face off in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Here's how to watch the best-of-seven final NBA Playoffs series in which Golden State has home court advantage.

Times listed are MST.

2022 NBA Finals Schedule

  • Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108
  • Game 2: Sunday, June 5: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, 5 p.m., ABC
  • Game 3: Wednesday, June 8: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC
  • Game 4: Friday, June 10: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC
  • Game 5: Monday, June 13: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m., ABC (If necessary)
  • Game 6: Thursday, June 16: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC (If necessary)
  • Game 7: Sunday, June 19: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, 5 p.m., ABC (If necessary)

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Adam Silver would like to see Boston host an NBA All-Star Game

BOSTON -- It has been nearly 60 years since Boston hosted an NBA All-Star Game. The NBA would like that drought to end soon.During his press conference ahead of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, NBA commissioner Adam Silver encouraged Boston to make a request to host the annual exhibition between the best and brightest stars in the league."I encourage that application from Boston," Silver said ahead of Game 1 on Thursday night. "It's a wonderful city and we'll be there soon." The NBA spotlight will be at TD Garden next Wednesday and Friday when the...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

