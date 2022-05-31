Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Finals schedule, TV info., how to watch
The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors face off in the 2022 NBA Finals.
Here's how to watch the best-of-seven final NBA Playoffs series in which Golden State has home court advantage.
Times listed are MST.
2022 NBA Finals Schedule
- Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108
- Game 2: Sunday, June 5: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, 5 p.m., ABC
- Game 3: Wednesday, June 8: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Friday, June 10: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC
- Game 5: Monday, June 13: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m., ABC (If necessary)
- Game 6: Thursday, June 16: Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, 6 p.m., ABC (If necessary)
- Game 7: Sunday, June 19: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, 5 p.m., ABC (If necessary)
