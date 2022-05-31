‘Northwest King of Soul Music’ to perform at Waterfront Blues Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — AM Extra continues its countdown to the 35th Waterfront Blues Festival with an artist whose powerful pipes have earned him the nickname “The Northwest King of Soul Music.”

Andy Stokes first topped R&B charts in 2018 with the hit “Best Day Ever,” but he’s been sharing his talents with the world for more than three decades.

Now the award winning, two-time Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee is back with new music, and a new show.

