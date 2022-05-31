Suspected DUI driver arrested in Sumner after crashing into barrier

Westbound state Route 410 in Sumner was blocked for several hours Monday night after a man suspected of driving under the influence collided with a cable barrier, according to the Washington State Patrol .

The driver, who wasn’t injured, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Trooper John Datillo said the incident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a curve in the road just west of Valley Avenue. Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation directed westbound traffic to Valley Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, WSDOT said the cable barrier had been repaired, and all lanes of the highway were open.