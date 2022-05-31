ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, WA

Suspected DUI driver arrested in Sumner after crashing into barrier

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKyki_0fvjqLHH00

Westbound state Route 410 in Sumner was blocked for several hours Monday night after a man suspected of driving under the influence collided with a cable barrier, according to the Washington State Patrol .

The driver, who wasn’t injured, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Trooper John Datillo said the incident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a curve in the road just west of Valley Avenue. Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation directed westbound traffic to Valley Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, WSDOT said the cable barrier had been repaired, and all lanes of the highway were open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGjsX_0fvjqLHH00
Westbound state Route 410 in Sumner was blocked for several hours Monday, May 30, after a driver collided with a cable barrier. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Washington State Patrol

Comments / 0

Related
KXRO.com

High speed pursuit ends with collision in Montesano

Montesano, WA – A high speed pursuit ended with a three car collision in Montesano that injured two people last night. The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. a high speed pursuit of a 2000 Honda CR-V began on westbound Highway 12 at milepost 15 near Monte Brady Rd.
MONTESANO, WA
seattlemedium.com

Driver Launched Off Ship Canal Bridge Killed In Crash

A driver who was tragically launched off the Ship Canal Bridge was killed. Prosecutors said Jordan Shelley, 23, was killed when another driver crashed into Shelley’s disabled vehicle. This sent Shelley off the Ship Canal Bridge and into Lake Union. As a result, a Seattle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving after allegedly drinking alcohol and causing the crash.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

Male pedestrian injured after a hit-and-run crash in Everett (Everett, WA)

On Wednesday night, a man suffered injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Everett. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on an onramp to southbound Interstate 5 at 9:37 p.m. The early reports showed that the driver was entering the ramp from Broadway Street when they struck a pedestrian who was walking in the road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Sumner, WA
KOMO News

Woman killed in collision on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department says a woman in her 40s has died after she was trapped in a vehicle on I-5 in Roanoke. The accident happened Friday afternoon in the northbound I-5 express lanes. A man, also in his 40s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pickup driver flees after hitting man in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Everett Wednesday night. The crash happened on an onramp to southbound Interstate 5 at 9:37 p.m. The driver was entering the ramp from Broadway Street when they hit a man who was walking in the road, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
EVERETT, WA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Tavita Siliga killed after a head-on collision in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Tavita Siliga, of Puyallup, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on May 27 in Tacoma. The fatal car crash took place near the 700 block of East 32nd Street. According to the investigation reports, Siliga was driving an SUV when he went over the center line and crashed into a Route 42 Pierce Transit bus. Siliga suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Barrier#Wsdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
q13fox.com

19-year-old arrested for drive-by shooting that injured 4 teens in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in South Tacoma that left four teens injured. On May 21 around 5:30 p.m., five teenagers were shot at while they were stopped at a light at S. 56 St and Yakima Avenue. The shooting was a drive-by, and four of the five teens were injured.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Two women robbed at gunpoint while walking along Interurban Trail in Edmonds

Edmonds police are looking for two armed men who assaulted and robbed two women while they walked on the Interurban Trail in Edmonds’ Lake Balllinger neighborhood shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives spent Thursday canvassing the neighborhood where the attack occurred and following up on leads, Edmonds police spokesperson...
EDMONDS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Father and son rescued safely at Rimrock Lake

RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. — A boating rescue was conducted at Rimrock Lake on May 29 after one man called dispatch around 4 p.m. saying he couldn’t get his boat restarted. The man, from around Olympia, was on his 16-foot boat with his 12-year-old son when the motor stopped working. He could not get it started again and said the wind picked up and was blowing them towards the rocky bank near the highway.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
287
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy