Uptown Intersections To Be Closed While Traffic Signals Are Painted

Local developer Michael Kelley of The Kelley Cos. shares new details about the renovation of the South Wind Motel, a midcentury Brewery District landmark. Open since 1959, the South Wind Motel had fallen on hard times in recent decades, like other old-school motels around the city. But last year, new owners purchased the property, determined to give the 22-room landmark a refresh while honoring its midcentury roots. In this Q&A interview, Michael Kelley, one of the sibling developers behind The Kelley Cos., shares details about the motel project with Columbus Monthly via email. The South Wind Motel is expected to reopen by July.
Comments / 0