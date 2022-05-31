Uptown Intersections To Be Closed While Traffic Signals Are Painted

A close call for a Michigan man who got out of his car just before it was hit by a train in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Jiquon Jones of Flint was heading east on State Route 613 just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning when he went off the road and got stuck on the tracks near County Road 257. Jones jumped out of the car as a CSX train operated by Brett Tackett of Greenwich, Ohio came barreling down, slamming into the car. Deputies say no one was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.

2 DAYS AGO