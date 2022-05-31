ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uptown Intersections To Be Closed While Traffic Signals Are Painted

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease be advised that all traffic signals within the Uptown Marysville area...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Update: US-23 Multi-Vehicle Crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A crash has occured on US-23 Southbound in the area of River Road (Pickaway Airport) around 2:45 pm. Accoridng to early reports one vehicle has rolled over and there are injuries on the scene. Pickaway Township is on the scene now and has requested a helicopter to the scene. Several units have been requested for mutual aid.
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Motorcycle Crash in Fayette County on 22

Fayette County – Emergency crews are on the scene of an injury motorcycle crash just outside of Pickaway County. According to early reports, a motorcycle lost control and crashed in the area of 22 and Johnson road just west of New Holland in Fayette County. Several units are on...
hometownstations.com

Car hit by train after getting stuck on tracks in Hancock County

A close call for a Michigan man who got out of his car just before it was hit by a train in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Jiquon Jones of Flint was heading east on State Route 613 just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning when he went off the road and got stuck on the tracks near County Road 257. Jones jumped out of the car as a CSX train operated by Brett Tackett of Greenwich, Ohio came barreling down, slamming into the car. Deputies say no one was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Police Department investigating accidental shooting at downtown gas station

The Wapakoneta Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting at a downtown gas station Thursday night. According to the police department, the incident happened at the gas station at the corner of Willipie and Pearl streets after 6 p.m. A 21-year-old male from Lima had a gun go off, and the bullet went through his hand and through the arm of a 23-year-old female also from Lima. Both were taken to Mercy Health – St. Rita's for treatment. The case is still under investigation.
WAPAKONETA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Intersections
wlen.com

Ohio Man Drives Off Road, Hits Tree, Then Struck by Semi Truck Near Defiance

Defiance, MI – An Ohio man lost control of his car, drove off the road, hit a tree, then got out of his vehicle and was struck by a semi truck near Defiance. The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the serious injury crash that occurred on June 1st at around 11:19am.
wktn.com

Power Lines Downed from Accident Wednesday Morning

An accident at around 9:30 Wednesday morning brought down some power lines in the 8000 block of State Route 235. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Michel Lagace, of Canada, was operating a semi north on 235 when he attempted to turn around in a private driveway.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Preliminary work begins on roundabout near Gambier

GAMBIER -- A roundabout is coming to an intersection just outside the Village of Gambier in hopes of lowering the number of minor and fatal accidents. The roundabout would be at the intersection of Ohio 229 and Ohio 308. The Ohio Department of Transportation and Gambier village officials are leading...
GAMBIER, OH
peakofohio.com

Several streets in downtown Bellefontaine to close for Pineapple-Palooza

Several streets in downtown Bellefontaine will be closed today for the Bellefontaine Downtown Business Partnership's Pineapple-Palooza presented by Four Acre Clothing Co. In order to accommodate the event, including set up and tear down, these streets will be closed downtown from 1 p.m through 10 p.m. today:. Main Street between...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Tom Ahl celebrates 60th anniversary with car giveaway

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — The Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships will celebrate its 60th year in business with a brand new Fiat 500X car giveaway, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Tom Ahl dealership, 2525 Allentown Road, Lima. Sign up here or in our stores for...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting near New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s far north side, police said. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that left one person dead at the intersection of North Hamilton and Warner roads near New Albany, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

South Wind Motel is Given New Life, Prepares to Reopen by July

Local developer Michael Kelley of The Kelley Cos. shares new details about the renovation of the South Wind Motel, a midcentury Brewery District landmark. Open since 1959, the South Wind Motel had fallen on hard times in recent decades, like other old-school motels around the city. But last year, new owners purchased the property, determined to give the 22-room landmark a refresh while honoring its midcentury roots. In this Q&A interview, Michael Kelley, one of the sibling developers behind The Kelley Cos., shares details about the motel project with Columbus Monthly via email. The South Wind Motel is expected to reopen by July.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 woman dead after rollover crash in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — One woman has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Miami County. We called the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and they confirmed crews were called to a crash in the 10000 Block of Fenner Road around 12:30 a.m. Previous reports suggested the driver crashed into...
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Motorcycle Crash Outside of Lancaster Helicopter Requested

Fairfield – A helicopter has been requested after a crash on a motorcycle in the area of 281 Hamburg rd SW. Accoridng to early reports a motorcycle lost control due to something in the roadway and crashed sending the driver off the motorcycle. When Hocking Township arrived on the scene they called for a medical helicopter at Fairfield Medical center to transport the driver.
TiffinOhio.net

Man killed in Bascom crash

Bascom, Ohio — A Fostoria man was killed in a vehicle crash in Bascom Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:28 p.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a 2000 Ford pickup truck hitting a tree near 6330 W. State Route 18 in Bascom. Upon arrival,...
BASCOM, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy