A man suspected of shooting dead a retired judge reportedly had a “hit list” of leading Democrat and Republican figures including US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer, 68, was found dead at his New Lisbon, Wisconsin, home on Friday evening, police said. Officers discovered the retired judge zip-tied to a chair with gunshot wounds.Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and an act of domestic terrorism. 911 dispatch audio indicated that Judge Roemer’s son may have been home when the shooting occured.The...

NEW LISBON, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO