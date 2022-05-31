ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Beckham Got His Entire Wedding Vows to Nicola Peltz Tattooed on His Arm

Brooklyn Beckham made his marriage to Nicola Peltz extra official with the addition of some wedding-related ink and, well, let's just say it's intense. Brooklyn has added yet another Nicola-centric piece to his ever-expanding collection of tattoos: his entire wedding vows. Yes, you read that right — he tattooed his (lengthy)...

