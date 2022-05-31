ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Rosa Alpina Mendoza Villalobos – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 15, 1931 – May 23, 2022 (age 91) Rosa Alpina Mendoza Villalobos, age 91, returned to her Savior and Heavenly parents on Monday, May 23, 2022. Rosa was born in 1931 to Francisca Mendoza and Victoriano Portillo Iraheta in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. She was the youngest of their three children....

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Darvel N. Garn – Cache Valley Daily

Darvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University while waiting for Bonnie to graduate from Bear River High a year later. Darvel and Bonnie were married June 9, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple, and spent 53 years together until her passing April 18, 2003. Together they raised their family of four in Fielding and operated the family farm and ranch. Alongside the hard work of the farm, they enjoyed family fun in Yellowstone Park, hunting and water skiing at Bear Lake. Later in life, Darvel and Bonnie enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah with family and friends. They loved their children deeply and spoiled their posterity greatly.
FIELDING, UT
kvnutalk

Lawrence Walter Gardner – Cache Valley Daily

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton). Lawrence Walter Gardner passed away, at age 71, on March 21, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah. He was born November 23, 1950 in Newark, New Jersey to Mary Lawrence and Peter Gardner.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Josephine Garcia – Cache Valley Daily

March 19, 1943 – May 25, 2022 (age 79) Josephine Garcia, 79, passed away May 25th, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She joins her late husband of 47 years whom passed in 2019. Josephine was born March 19, 1943 in Ozona, Texas to the late Hilario and Genaveva Gonzalez. She was the 3rd oldest in the family of 7 children.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
Obituaries
City
Daniel, UT
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
City
Logan, UT
kvnutalk

Edris Blanche Frodsham Johnson – Cache Valley Daily

Edris Blanche Frodsham Johnson, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 26, 2022. She was born in Brigham City on June 13, 1940, to Verland Jay and Blanche Frye Frodsham, the youngest of five children. She was raised in Brigham City where she attended grade school and graduated from Box Elder High School. She excelled in typing and attended many competitions. She was Secretary of the Senior Class and active in the B’Etts. She was a very good softball player and belonged to a competitive league. She was speedy around the bases and could hit the ball farther than you would expect for how little she was. Eddie worked at Thiokol for ten years as a secretary for the general manager until she started her family. She met Darrell Johnson at a dance in Logan and they started dating. They were married on January 31, 1964 in the Logan Temple and had a beautiful life together. They were married for 58 years. They had three wonderful children, which brought forth 11 grandkids and four great grand kids.
kvnutalk

Wilda Irene (Rhodes) Hege – Cache Valley Daily

Wilda Irene (Rhodes) Hege died May 29, 2022, at the age of 79 years, 11 months, and 12 days. She was born June 17, 1942 in Columbiana, Ohio to Mark and Ina (VanPelt) Rhodes. She married P. Harold Hege on October 17, 1964. They lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, various mission points, and, for the last year and a half, in Tremonton, Utah. She is a member of the Riverside Mennonite Church, Kenton, Ohio.
TREMONTON, UT
kvnutalk

Helen Hanks Dastrup – Cache Valley Daily

November 27, 1928 – May 26, 2022 (age 93) Helen Hanks Dastrup passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her Autumn Care residence in Hyde Park, Utah on May 26th, 2022. Helen was born November 27, 1928, in Burley, Idaho to Augustin (Gus) and Olive Jane Abrams Hanks.
HYDE PARK, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Villalobos
kvnutalk

EV’s are on the rise in Cache Valley – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – With gas prices getting higher and higher and social pressure being applied to the energy industry there are more electric vehicles, or EV’s, and hybrids being seen on Cache Valley roads and highways. At the end of 2019, Paul Anderson, a resident in Tremonton, bought a...
kvnutalk

Jack David Payton – Cache Valley Daily

Our loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa, Jack David Payton passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. Jack was born on July 27, 1945 in Ogden Utah to Jack David and Marvela Rutherford Payton. After completing his education, he joined the US Navy where he completed 20 years of service, where he enjoyed traveling around the world while serving his country. Jack married his sweetheart, Darlene Bouck and spent 25 years happily married. He enjoyed building and collecting trains. He also enjoyed fishing. He was extremely proud to be a Navy Veteran. He proudly wore his Navy hat. Jack loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and his four legged kids.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Transgender athlete ban challenged in Utah lawsuit – Cache Valley Daily

FILE – A 12 year old transgender swimmer is seen waiting by a pool on February 22, 2021 in Utah. She and her family spoke to the associated press on the condition of anonymity. Two transgender athletes and their families filed a lawsuit Tuesday, June 1, 2022, to challenge the states new ban on transgender players competing in girls sports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Cache Valley Daily#Heavenly

Comments / 0

Community Policy