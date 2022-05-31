ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Isle, NC

Third sea turtle nest found on Emerald Isle

By Annette Weston
wcti12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — A third sea turtle nest...

wcti12.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Cottage Shop's Skip the Bag program raises $1,250 for sea turtle care

MANTEO, Dare County — The Cottage Shop, in its third year, has reduced single-use waste while raising money for sea turtle care and rehabilitation at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island. The money has been critical to the work being done by the aquarium's animal care team. Marketing Coordinator...
DARE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

NC Wildlife Resources Commission wants ENC public to report chipmunk sightings

NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission are asking people to report sightings of chipmunks in Eastern NC counties. “Thanks to reported sightings of chipmunks this past year, we were able to confirm eight new counties for the chipmunk range map. We are excited about these results and want to extend our search,” said Mammalogist Andrea Shipley. “We are specifically interested in sightings from counties East of I-95.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carteret County, NC
Lifestyle
Emerald Isle, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Emerald Isle, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
Emerald Isle, NC
Lifestyle
wcti12.com

Outside lanes of Highway 24 in Swansboro to close for curbing, guttering

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Outside lanes of Highway 24 in Swansboro will be closed at various times. Officials with the town said on Monday, June 6, 2022 and Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the lanes will be closed throughout the day at various times. Swansboro Public Works will be doing...
wcti12.com

Paranormal TV show exploring USS North Carolina battleship

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A group of paranormal investigators paid a visit to the Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington. It's one of three locations they're visiting to shoot a pilot episode for a show. ABC affiliate WWAY in Wilmington is reporting that Kentucky-based investigators with the show "Expedition...
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Surf City gets $250,000 LEAF grant for flood mitigation

SURF CITY, Onslow County — The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $250,000 to the town of Surf City through its flood mitigation program. The money will be used toward the South Shore Stormwater Feasibility Study to identify projects that can help reduce flooding. The project will help move...
SURF CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#The Nest#Veteran#Loggerhead
wcti12.com

System in Gulf of Mexico upgraded to potential Tropical Cyclone One

NEW BERN, Craven County — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the system near the Gulf of Mexico to potential Tropical Cyclone One. This allows the center to issue tropical watches and warnings Thursday night, June 2, 2022 for Cuba and South Florida. The storm could become Tropical Storm...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Active, cuddly pup looking for forever home

NEW BERN, Craven County — An active pup who loves cuddles is looking for her forever home. Marvin Perez with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Vivian has been at the shelter for about eight months, after she became heartworm positive. “She was really, really, skinny, and weak,” he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
wcti12.com

Severe storm warning issued for Hyde, Tyrrell counties

NEW BERN, Craven County — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tyrrell and Hyde counties. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Previous: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Beaufort and Washington counties. The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Previous: A tornado...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Reward offered for information that brings missing ENC woman home

ROSE HILL, Duplin County — A reward is being offered for information that brings a missing Duplin County woman home. Amanda Little of Rose Hill was reported missing on April 18. She was last seen near her home by her neighbors, and friends and family have had no recent contact with her.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two-car crash in New Bern, two people taken to hospital

NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Oaks Road and Glenburnie Road. The crash happened after noon Friday, June 3, 2022. Officials said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said one of the cars struck a...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Early voting for New Bern mayor race runoff begins July 7

NEW BERN, Craven County — New Bern mayoral candidate Jeffrey Odham is officially requesting a runoff. The official election count shows Odham trailing Toussaint Summers Jr. by four votes. The runoff election will be on July 26 with early voting beginning July 7.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy