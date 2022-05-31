Third sea turtle nest found on Emerald Isle

MANTEO, Dare County — The Cottage Shop, in its third year, has reduced single-use waste while raising money for sea turtle care and rehabilitation at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island. The money has been critical to the work being done by the aquarium's animal care team. Marketing Coordinator...
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission are asking people to report sightings of chipmunks in Eastern NC counties. “Thanks to reported sightings of chipmunks this past year, we were able to confirm eight new counties for the chipmunk range map. We are excited about these results and want to extend our search,” said Mammalogist Andrea Shipley. “We are specifically interested in sightings from counties East of I-95.”
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Outside lanes of Highway 24 in Swansboro will be closed at various times. Officials with the town said on Monday, June 6, 2022 and Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the lanes will be closed throughout the day at various times. Swansboro Public Works will be doing...
WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A group of paranormal investigators paid a visit to the Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington. It's one of three locations they're visiting to shoot a pilot episode for a show. ABC affiliate WWAY in Wilmington is reporting that Kentucky-based investigators with the show "Expedition...
SURF CITY, Onslow County — The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $250,000 to the town of Surf City through its flood mitigation program. The money will be used toward the South Shore Stormwater Feasibility Study to identify projects that can help reduce flooding. The project will help move...
ELIZABETH CITY, Pasquotank County — A North Carolina Coast Guard helicopter crew medevaced two crew members from a cruise ship that had been injured onboard. The cruise ship Celebrity Summit contacted the Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center to get help for the crew members who were suffering from chemical burns and needed further medical care.
NEW BERN, Craven County — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the system near the Gulf of Mexico to potential Tropical Cyclone One. This allows the center to issue tropical watches and warnings Thursday night, June 2, 2022 for Cuba and South Florida. The storm could become Tropical Storm...
STOKES, Pitt County — Officials at a shelter in Greenville said they need help. With a decrease in volunteers and an increase in prices, the Community Crossroads Center is finding ways to meet the demand of the homeless community, and one family is stepping up to help. Nine-year-old Caden...
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — An Onslow County couple that was wanted by police were arrested on fraud charges in Carteret County. Carteret County deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, both of Jacksonville. Kane was charged with:. Obtaining property by false pretenses. Felony worthless...
NEW BERN, Craven County — An active pup who loves cuddles is looking for her forever home. Marvin Perez with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Vivian has been at the shelter for about eight months, after she became heartworm positive. “She was really, really, skinny, and weak,” he...
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Businesses, visitors, and those living in uptown Greenville could start paying more for parking. City of Greenville leaders had an input session Thursday to hear what people had to say about this new proposed parking plan. While the city believes this will help benefit uptown,...
NEW BERN, Craven County — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tyrrell and Hyde counties. The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Previous: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Beaufort and Washington counties. The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. Previous: A tornado...
ROSE HILL, Duplin County — A reward is being offered for information that brings a missing Duplin County woman home. Amanda Little of Rose Hill was reported missing on April 18. She was last seen near her home by her neighbors, and friends and family have had no recent contact with her.
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Winterville Police Department are looking for a missing juvenile named Mimi Freeman. They said Freeman was last seen in the 2300 block of Brock Ave. in Winterville on May 27, 2022. Freeman is described as 5'2" tall and 135 pounds and police...
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Officials said John Gray Jr., 17, was last seen on June 2, 2022 at the Food Lion on U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern. They describe Gray as a white male,...
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department's Special Victims Unit arrested a man on nine counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor after a cybertip. Anthony Mancine was arrested after police searched his home. Police seized multiple items during the search.
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Oaks Road and Glenburnie Road. The crash happened after noon Friday, June 3, 2022. Officials said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said one of the cars struck a...
NEW BERN, Craven County — New Bern mayoral candidate Jeffrey Odham is officially requesting a runoff. The official election count shows Odham trailing Toussaint Summers Jr. by four votes. The runoff election will be on July 26 with early voting beginning July 7.
