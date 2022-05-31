Third sea turtle nest found on Emerald Isle

NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission are asking people to report sightings of chipmunks in Eastern NC counties. “Thanks to reported sightings of chipmunks this past year, we were able to confirm eight new counties for the chipmunk range map. We are excited about these results and want to extend our search,” said Mammalogist Andrea Shipley. “We are specifically interested in sightings from counties East of I-95.”

1 DAY AGO