PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As we hit the unofficial start of the summer, COVID continues to linger around. Cases are once again rising in our area, as people have their first normal Memorial Day in about three years. According to the CDC, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, and Westmoreland counties have a "high" community level of COVID-19."Which is not surprising with more contagious variants and with people back to their activities," infectious disease physician Dr. Amesh Adalja said. Medical leaders said that the rise in cases is nothing compared to the height of cases during the pandemic. "What we're seeing now, it's a little...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO