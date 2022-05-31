Wynonna Judd Reflects On Death Of Naomi Judd And Her Legacy

Wynonna Judd recently opened up and reflected on the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, whom she lost to suicide in late April. “There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry,” Wynonna said in a post on her Instagram.

She continues, “WHAT DO I KNOW?? I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

Wynonna Judd will continue to show up and do the work to “heal”

Wynonna continued her post, saying that she will continue to “show up” and do thew work she needs to in order to cope and somehow heal from the tragedy of losing her mom. “I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work,” she writes.

“I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing,’ and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.”

Despite trying to be positive and trying to learn how to cope properly, Wynonna says she feels “so helpless — right now especially,” but knows that reaching out is important. “I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing,” she concludes.