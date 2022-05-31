ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wynonna Judd Reflects On Death Of Naomi Judd And Her Legacy

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUEAg_0fvjpT3e00

Wynonna Judd recently opened up and reflected on the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, whom she lost to suicide in late April. “There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry,” Wynonna said in a post on her Instagram.

She continues, “WHAT DO I KNOW?? I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

Wynonna Judd will continue to show up and do the work to “heal”

Wynonna continued her post, saying that she will continue to “show up” and do thew work she needs to in order to cope and somehow heal from the tragedy of losing her mom. “I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work,” she writes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNmJP_0fvjpT3e00
Naomi Judd, (no date). / Everett Collection

“I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing,’ and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frylS_0fvjpT3e00
A NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS CAROL, Wynonna Judd, (aired Nov. 21, 2020). photo: Katherine Bomboy / ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Despite trying to be positive and trying to learn how to cope properly, Wynonna says she feels “so helpless — right now especially,” but knows that reaching out is important. “I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing,” she concludes.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Grandparent#The Judds
SheKnows

Eric Gives Quinn Shocking News — and Taylor Speaks Her Truth to Ridge

At the cabin, the kids are asleep, and Hope’s opened a bottle of wine. She hugs Liam, who holds on tight. Hope asks, “What’s going on?” He explains that Finn is gone and Steffy’s life will never be the same, which means their lives will never be the same. Just then, Brooke walks in. She’s sorry to interrupt, but says they’ll never believe what’s happened. Hope asks, “Is it something between your and Ridge?”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Faith Hill Fights Back The Tears Discussing The Gut-Wrenching Death Of Elsa In ‘1883’ Finale: “I Can’t Imagine Not Being With My Child In Their Final Moments”

When actors spend a number of months filming a show or movie together, the characters they portray begin to become a part of them, as they invest so much time into the role. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have both been very vocal about how much their portrayals of James and Margaret Dutton on 1883 have impacted them, along with a number of other actors on the show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Settled With Ex Brandon Blackstock Over Montana Ranch, But Now She's Dealing With A Very 'Hole-y' Mystery

Kelly Clarkson settled her divorce with Brandon Blackstock in March after a long and painful process, full of custody battles and lawsuits. Possibly the most highly contentious issue in the drawn-out proceedings, however, was the couple’s ranch in Montana. After months of back and forth over what to do with the property and deciding whether or not the music manager could continue to live there, the issue was settled, with Clarkson paying Blackstock a percentage of the property value. But holey moley, her troubles down on the ranch aren’t over yet, and the talk show host revealed she’s dealing with a new, and pretty disturbing, issue.
MONTANA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Gideon no longer has a 600-Lb Life and he's split from wife Kayleigh

The patients on TLC’s My 600-Lb Life are determined to regain control of their lives. Many of the people who have appeared on the show turn to food for comfort or as a coping mechanism for traumatic things they’ve experienced. Many of the stories detail events that happened in the patients’ childhood but with the help of Dr Now, a Texas-based gastroenterologist, some are able to change their lives for the better.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Mike Hagerty death: Friends star dies aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May). “With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.Hagerty was best known for starring as Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica,...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
7K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy