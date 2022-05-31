‘It just seemed right’: Gray’s Creek alum Tyndall to coach volleyball at alma mater

Amber Tyndall is coming home.

A 2014 graduate at Gray's Creek and former all-conference volleyball player for the Bears, Tyndall is set to become the next volleyball coach at her alma mater.

“I’m just excited to be able to build the program even more with what I’ve learned over the years and give back to what made me who I am and the player I am,” Tyndall said.

As a senior, Tyndall helped Gray’s Creek advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history. She went on to play college volleyball at Cape Fear Community College and UNC Pembroke.

By the numbers:A look at Gray’s Creek volleyball’s 3-year reign in Cumberland County

Record-setting performance:Kylie Aldridge makes history as Gray’s Creek volleyball takes thriller over Cape Fear

“I think just having the chance to coach the next generation of volleyball players, I want to be able to teach them what I learned in college and over the years,” Tyndall said.

“I want to help grow Gray’s Creek volleyball even more because we’ve always been successful. I’m ready to start building more."

In addition to being a nurse in Fayetteville, Tyndall has spent the last seven years coaching travel volleyball. That opportunity gave her a chance to cross paths with former Gray’s Creek coach Jalesty Washington.

Washington led the Bears to six conference titles in three years before stepping down after the 2021 season. Once she decided to move on, Washington reached out to Tyndall about pursuing the opening.

“She brought it up to me and I thought about it for a long time,” Tyndall said. “I thought it would be really cool to coach at my old high school. She was like, ‘I don’t want to hand over my girls to anyone else.’ So I was like, ‘OK, I’ll go for it.’ … It just seemed right and I’m very excited.”

In her senior season for the Bears, Tyndall racked up 117 kills, 80 service aces and 50 blocks.

As she steps into a new role with the opportunity to influence a program that helped mold her, Tyndall aims to have several traits at the center of what she wants to build.

“I just want to have a competitive atmosphere and a love for the game,” she said. “I want us all to be a family because that’s what we were on my team. … I just want to keep a strong family and competitive bond – us vs. everyone else.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com.