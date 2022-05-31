ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

‘It just seemed right’: Gray’s Creek alum Tyndall to coach volleyball at alma mater

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

Amber Tyndall is coming home.

A 2014 graduate at Gray's Creek and former all-conference volleyball player for the Bears, Tyndall is set to become the next volleyball coach at her alma mater.

“I’m just excited to be able to build the program even more with what I’ve learned over the years and give back to what made me who I am and the player I am,” Tyndall said.

As a senior, Tyndall helped Gray’s Creek advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history. She went on to play college volleyball at Cape Fear Community College and UNC Pembroke.

By the numbers:A look at Gray’s Creek volleyball’s 3-year reign in Cumberland County

Record-setting performance:Kylie Aldridge makes history as Gray’s Creek volleyball takes thriller over Cape Fear

“I think just having the chance to coach the next generation of volleyball players, I want to be able to teach them what I learned in college and over the years,” Tyndall said.

“I want to help grow Gray’s Creek volleyball even more because we’ve always been successful. I’m ready to start building more."

In addition to being a nurse in Fayetteville, Tyndall has spent the last seven years coaching travel volleyball. That opportunity gave her a chance to cross paths with former Gray’s Creek coach Jalesty Washington.

Washington led the Bears to six conference titles in three years before stepping down after the 2021 season. Once she decided to move on, Washington reached out to Tyndall about pursuing the opening.

“She brought it up to me and I thought about it for a long time,” Tyndall said. “I thought it would be really cool to coach at my old high school. She was like, ‘I don’t want to hand over my girls to anyone else.’ So I was like, ‘OK, I’ll go for it.’ … It just seemed right and I’m very excited.”

In her senior season for the Bears, Tyndall racked up 117 kills, 80 service aces and 50 blocks.

As she steps into a new role with the opportunity to influence a program that helped mold her, Tyndall aims to have several traits at the center of what she wants to build.

“I just want to have a competitive atmosphere and a love for the game,” she said. “I want us all to be a family because that’s what we were on my team. … I just want to keep a strong family and competitive bond – us vs. everyone else.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com.

Comments / 0

Related
insidepacksports.com

NC State Star Tommy White Will Transfer

NC State star infielder Tommy White will transfer out of the program. White confirmed the news to Inside Pack Sports. White set the national record for home runs this season with 27 home runs. The first-team All-ACC selection also hit .362 and totaled 74 RBIs. White rotated between first base,...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Sports
City
Washington, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
State
Washington State
The Spun

UNC Is Reportedly Pursuing A Big-Time Transfer

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are reportedly pursuing Northwestern transfer Pete Nance ahead of the 2022-23 season, per On3 Sports. Nance, the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and younger brother of current NBA player Larry Nance Jr., withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft after testing the waters this offseason — making him eligible to return for another collegiate season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NCCU announces sudden passing of dean of School of Law

Leaders at North Carolina Central University shared the sad news on Friday that Attorney Browne C. Lewis, dean of the NCCU School of Law, died Thursday while attending a conference in Colorado. Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, Ph.D., wrote, "It is with profound sadness that I announce the sudden passing of...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cumberland Co. teacher named 1 of 3 participate learning teachers of the year across the country

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County teacher was selected Thursday as one of three 2022 Participant Learning Teachers of the Year. Anayansi Young, a fourth-grade Spanish Immersion teacher at W. H. Owen Elementary School, was selected out of 3,000 educators in more than 400 schools across the country. Young received a framed certificate, a laptop and a $1,000 check.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#Volleyball Players#Gray S Creek
wkml.com

Fayetteville Bakery Among Yelp’s Top 100 Donut Shops in the Country

No surprise for regulars, but a Fayetteville bakery has been named one of the top 100 donut shops in the country, according to Yelp. Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day, and Yelp released its annual Top 100 US Donut Shops list, with Fayetteville’s Superior Bakery coming in at number 26 overall, amongst some seriously elite competitors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

$600M golf industry growing in Moore County

Mike Whan, United States Golf Association (USGA) CEO, was the guest speaker June 2 at the Moore County Partners in Progress meeting held at the Bradshaw Performance Center at Sandhills Community College. Whan said even though golf is more inclusive, there needs to be a unified initiative to support “Team...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Deployed NC dad returns from Poland to surprise son, see him graduate

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A deployed Fort Bragg soldier surprised his son at graduation in Cumberland County on Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Army Sergeant First Class William Dubnansky surprised his son Alexander Anderson before Gray’s Creek High School had its graduates line in the holding room for the ceremony. It was an emotional reunion for all involved.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $100,000 after buying $1 ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Shirdana Jordan, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Jordan bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

A 2-acre solar farm floating on a lake will help power Fort Bragg

A new two-acre solar farm is floating atop the 60-acre Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall, a special forces training camp near Fort Bragg. Installing solar panels is nothing new for the U.S. Army, but floating them on a lake is a first for the Department of Defense, according to Audrey Oxendine, the chief of energy and utilities for Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy