ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, IL

Helderman begins next chapter, takes on Naval Academy

By By Angela Downing
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHmtD_0fvjpIat00
Chloe Rae-Ann Helderman, a 2022 Lawrenceville High School graduate, prepares to attend the six week training of Plebe Summer at the Naval Academy. She plans on becoming a Naval Aviator and completing the full 20 years in the Navy.

Taking a big step is what many students face after graduation but one local young woman couldn’t imagine doing anything else.
Chloe Rae-Ann Helderman is a 2022 graduate of Lawrenceville High School and is preparing to attend the Naval Academy this summer.
“I come from a long line of military family, so service is literally in my blood,” Helderman said. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Being in the military has always been my calling.”
Helderman states that she has known since elementary school that she wanted to be a pilot in the Navy.
“I had the grades, athletics and determination, so I decided it would be a waste if I didn’t dream big,” she said. “That’s when I set my sights in the Naval Academy and after years of hard work, I finally made my dream a reality.”
Helderman will be inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 on June 30 and will begin a challenging six week basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
Each year there are 1,200 candidates selected for the Plebe or freshman class of the academy. Last year, there were more than 16,000 applications for the Class of 2026.
The six week training will consist of the candidates learning basic skills such as seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft as well as learning infantry drill and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles.
It will also include sessions that involve moral, mental, physical and professional development as well as team building skills.
The cadets will participate in activities such as swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing and obstacle endurance and confidence courses that are designed to develop physical, mental and team building skills.
Forty hours will be devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.
“I’m excited and scared to leave for Plebe Summer,” Helderman said. “My entire life changes, literally. Nothing will be the same once I swear in on I-Day on June 30.”
During the six weeks, she will have no access to television, movies, the internet or music and the candidates will have restricted phone access. They will only be able to make three calls during the six week training.
“It’s going to be incredibly challenging, mentally and physically, but I’m confident that I will make it through just like so many midshipman have before me,” Helderman said. “If they can do it, so can I.”
“Once Plebe Summer ends, I will jump right into the academic year,” she said.
The U.S. Naval Academy was founded in 1845 and is a prestigious four year service academy that prepares the class to be professional officers in the naval service.
There are more than 4,000 men and women who represent every state in the U.S. as well as several foreign countries that are made up of the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.
Helderman will get leave on Saturdays but will have to go out in uniform. She will not be home until Christmas. So Lawrenceville won’t see much of Helderman once she’s gone at the end of June.
“At the end of my four years, I plan to commission as a Naval Aviator,” Helderman said. “I will attend flight school in Pensacola, Florida. I plan to serve a full 20 years after the academy to earn my retirement.”

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Our Town Westville: The history of the town

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The year is 1873. The first telephone hasn’t even been invented yet. The first type writer just started production, and the town of Westville is getting its start. Then, 1885 hit and Westville was booming. “We call ourselves one of the melting pots of Illinois. Lots of different ethnicity groups. Every […]
WESTVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Threat against Georgetown-Ridge Farm Schools

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Schools Superintendent says police informed the district that the threat "has been mitigated and addressed." It was a late start to the day at Georgetown-Ridge Farm Schools on Wednesday. School district officials say they were informed Wednesday morning of a social media threat against the district. Law enforcement...
WEHT/WTVW

Uncle Dave is Going Home for good

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A familiar voice in Tri-State radio is about to sign off for the last time.The many listeners to WRAY in Princeton have come to know Uncle Dave is calling it a career. Uncle Dave has hosted the Going Home Show the last 28 years and he has been in radio for […]
PRINCETON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Residents enjoy 12th Annual Spring on Main in Vincennes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Part of Main Street in downtown Vincennes was shut down for its 12th annual Spring on Main event Friday evening. It’s a one day festival where people can enjoy food, art, live music, and children’s activities. There was also a car show. Those who attended could also shop at participating downtown businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Lawrenceville, IL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Lawrenceville, IL
WCIA

Our Town Westville: Saying goodbye to the high school principal

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It was finals week when we visited the Westville High School Principal. So, there weren’t many students walking the halls, but inside Guy Goodloves’ office he was working hard. Packing up decades worth of memories and achievements in Our Town Westville. Guy Goodlove, it’s a name almost everyone in Westville would […]
WESTVILLE, IL
bloomingtonian.com

Unhoused evicted from large westside camp Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a large homeless camp behind the old west side K-Mart building Thursday morning to evict unhoused residents squatting on the land. Deputies easily outnumbered the residents still there, who scrambled to move their possessions from the camp before a noon deadline.
WTWO/WAWV

BREAKING: Queen of Terre Haute Casino groundbreaking set for June 21

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Churchill Downs has announced the groundbreaking date for the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The “Breaking Ground in the ‘Crossroads of America’ event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m., according to Churchill Downs representatives. The groundbreaking will take place at 4442 East Margaret Drive in Terre […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Barn owls make for rare find in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News goes hunting for a rare find in Gibson County. Our guide for this adventure is Mike Wathen, a Southern Indiana Wildlife expert.  He takes us out on his four wheeler to a remote bridge. Wathen tells us about 3 months ago, he first noticed a family of barn […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#U S Naval#Naval Officers#Lawrenceville School#Lawrenceville High School#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Statue stolen from Lake Sara Beach Playground

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Captain Statue at Lake Sara Beach Playground was stolen on Monday night. The heavy bench that the Captain was chained to and a stack of cannon balls were also stolen. According to the committee leader of Lake Sara Forever Tom Ryan, Lake Sara Beach used to be a popular recreational […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Wildlife expert, Mike Wathen, shares cute critter clips

GIBSON CO.,Ind. (WEHT) – Mike Wathen is a southern Indiana wildlife resource specialist. On June 1, he sent Eyewitness News a video of a barn owl family living under a bridge in Gibson County. He has also shared other videos with us here at Eyewitness News of critters that are native to Indiana and we […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Busting windows with a bat at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the Indiana State University Police and Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a Criminal Mischief Case. According to ISU police, the crime happened on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at 6:18 A.M. ISU detectives reported a white male suspect with dark hair, a beard,...
WTHI

Fire damages former business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire damaged a former local business. It happened at 3:30 Thursday morning at the Hair with Flair Barber and Beauty Salon. That's located at 2201 8th Avenue on Terre Haute's north side. According to the salon's Facebook page the business is no longer open. No...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions to US 41 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Terre Haute will soon see lane restrictions for another section of US 41. INDOT says that crews are expected to start work on the portion of US 41 southbound between Voorhees and Mckeen streets on Monday, June 6. The lane restrictions will allow crews to complete work on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
103GBF

Fort Branch Restaurant Featured on America’s Best Restaurants

One Tri-State restaurant had a special visitor that will soon highlight them in an upcoming episode. In the Tri-State, we are home to so many restaurants. We've got a little of everything from pizza, to burgers, to cuisine from other countries, and more! We have so many options when it comes to eating out, and a myriad of local businesses to support while doing so. One restaurant located in Fort Branch serves up delicious food and is being highlighted in a show online.
FORT BRANCH, IN
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
851
Followers
423
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy