Helderman begins next chapter, takes on Naval Academy

Chloe Rae-Ann Helderman, a 2022 Lawrenceville High School graduate, prepares to attend the six week training of Plebe Summer at the Naval Academy. She plans on becoming a Naval Aviator and completing the full 20 years in the Navy.

Taking a big step is what many students face after graduation but one local young woman couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

Chloe Rae-Ann Helderman is a 2022 graduate of Lawrenceville High School and is preparing to attend the Naval Academy this summer.

“I come from a long line of military family, so service is literally in my blood,” Helderman said. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Being in the military has always been my calling.”

Helderman states that she has known since elementary school that she wanted to be a pilot in the Navy.

“I had the grades, athletics and determination, so I decided it would be a waste if I didn’t dream big,” she said. “That’s when I set my sights in the Naval Academy and after years of hard work, I finally made my dream a reality.”

Helderman will be inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 on June 30 and will begin a challenging six week basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.

Each year there are 1,200 candidates selected for the Plebe or freshman class of the academy. Last year, there were more than 16,000 applications for the Class of 2026.

The six week training will consist of the candidates learning basic skills such as seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft as well as learning infantry drill and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles.

It will also include sessions that involve moral, mental, physical and professional development as well as team building skills.

The cadets will participate in activities such as swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing and obstacle endurance and confidence courses that are designed to develop physical, mental and team building skills.

Forty hours will be devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.

“I’m excited and scared to leave for Plebe Summer,” Helderman said. “My entire life changes, literally. Nothing will be the same once I swear in on I-Day on June 30.”

During the six weeks, she will have no access to television, movies, the internet or music and the candidates will have restricted phone access. They will only be able to make three calls during the six week training.

“It’s going to be incredibly challenging, mentally and physically, but I’m confident that I will make it through just like so many midshipman have before me,” Helderman said. “If they can do it, so can I.”

“Once Plebe Summer ends, I will jump right into the academic year,” she said.

The U.S. Naval Academy was founded in 1845 and is a prestigious four year service academy that prepares the class to be professional officers in the naval service.

There are more than 4,000 men and women who represent every state in the U.S. as well as several foreign countries that are made up of the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.

Helderman will get leave on Saturdays but will have to go out in uniform. She will not be home until Christmas. So Lawrenceville won’t see much of Helderman once she’s gone at the end of June.

“At the end of my four years, I plan to commission as a Naval Aviator,” Helderman said. “I will attend flight school in Pensacola, Florida. I plan to serve a full 20 years after the academy to earn my retirement.”