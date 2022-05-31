Groundbreaking celebrates Building a Better Y for Our Community capital campaign

The Ashland YMCA groundbreaking for the Building a Better Y for Our Community capital campaign took place recently. Taking part in the ceremony were, from left, Carl Gerbasi, Aaron Rowsey, Jan Archer, Bob Archer, YMCA CEO Molly Riley, Tim Rowsey and Ashland Mayor Matt Miller. Gerbasi is the YMCA Board president and on the capital steering committee, Tim and Aaron Rowsey are co-chairs for the capital campaign and the Archers are donors who assisted in a challenge gift for the capital campaign. If the Y brought in $1.6 million by April 1 the Archers would give the capital campaign $2 million to bring the total to $3.6 million to start the project. The YMCA had 4 ½ months to do meet that challenge and did, exceeding the goal.