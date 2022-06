EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron is one of the highlights of the air show, which is this Saturday and Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. Gates are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. The show is anticipated to wrap up around 4:15 p.m.

